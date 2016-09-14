Have you seen him?

William Blanton, 51, most recently of 392 Gibbs Road, is charged with possession of methamphetamine in connection with a June 30 incident.

“He didn’t come to his regular pre-trial,” Huron County Public Defender David Longo said Tuesday. “We haven’t heard from him.”

However, the public defender’s office had sent a letter to Blanton notifying him of his court schedule and other, related information.

Authorities issued a warrant for Blanton’s arrest Aug. 22, the date of his first pre-trial hearing. On July 18, Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway released him from jail on a personal recognizance bond. That means Blanton signed a court document in which he promised to appear for future hearings and didn’t pay any money.