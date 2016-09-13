Man guilty of heroin possession

Jordan T.J. Skiver, 24, of 91 S. Linwood Ave. (upper apartment), was convicted of one count of possession of heroin. As part of a plea deal with Huron County Public Defender David Longo, prosecutors dismissed three counts of trafficking in a counterfeit controlled substance in connection with controlled drug buys on Nov. 4, 5 and 10.

Skiver has a 60-day discretionary jail sentence hanging over his head during his two years of probation. His probation officer can impose part or all of the time without a hearing.

The defendant must complete his treatment at Firelands Counseling & Recovery Services and perform 20 hours of community service.

“He has some job interviews,” said Longo about Skiver, who is working at a local restaurant.

Skiver, who has been in treatment for about the last three weeks, said he has attended NA meetings since March and goes to intensive out-patient three times a week.

His pre-sentence investigation indicated he is at a moderate level to re-offend. Huron County Assistant Prosecutor Richard Woodruff said most of Skiver’s misdemeanors are substance abuse-related and he had some violations while on intensive probation through Norwalk Municipal Court.

In June, Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway turned down Skiver for the intervention program based on his criminal record and history of supervision under probation. Defendants on intervention can avoid having a felony conviction if they successfully complete a certified treatment program and don’t violate their probation.