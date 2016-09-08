Marijuana dealer admits to probation violations

Cainon C. Means, 30, of 14 Adams St., also must wear a SCRAM unit, but Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway didn’t put a time limit on it. A SCRAM unit monitors a person’s alcohol usage.

Means admitted to a five-count probation violation Thursday. He will remain on intensive probation and has a 60-day discretionary jail sentence hanging over his head. His probation officer can impose part or all of it at any time without a hearing.

He violated his probation July 27 when a probation officer saw him consuming alcohol. Since just before that date, he didn’t report for office visits.

Also, on Aug. 17 Means was convicted of persistent disorderly conduct through Norwalk Municipal Court. Eight days later, he was convicted of a driving under the influence-related driver’s license suspension in Sandusky Municipal Court. Finally, on Aug. 26 Means submitted a urine sample that tested positive for cocaine.

His underlying conviction is trafficking in marijuana. In mid-November 2014, Means was placed on three years of intensive probation and later completed a four- to six-month program at the Lorain-Medina community-based corrections facility. A CBCF is a form of prison which focuses on treatment and education. Afterward, Erie County probation officers supervised him briefly before transferring his case back to Huron County.