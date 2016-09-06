Two drug dealers convicted

Richard A. Bush Jr., 56, of 80 Norwood Ave., Apt. 2, was convicted of one count of trafficking in methadone. Norwalk Police Detective Sgt. Jim Fulton coordinated the July 6 controlled drug buy. As part of Tuesday’s plea deal, prosecutors dismissed a second count of trafficking in methadone.

Bush, who will be sentenced Oct. 19, remains out on a personal recognizance bond. That means he signed a court document in which he promised to appear for future hearings without paying any money.

Since Bush has a prior felony conviction, he is eligible for a prison sentence.

On March 26, 2014, Bush was released unsuccessfully from his three years of probation for driving under the influence. During his April 2011 sentencing hearing, he was fined $1,350 — the mandatory minimum — and had his driver’s license suspended for five years.

Bush was convicted of a Aug. 7, 2011 crash on Ohio 61 about 100 feet north of Hanville Corners Road in Greenfield Township. The state Highway Patrol also charged him with failure to control.

He was southbound on Ohio 61 when he attempted to pass several cars. He went into the northbound lane, swerved and went off the left side to avoid an oncoming motorcycle. Bush then returned to the road, went off the right side and hit a brick driveway marker.

“I went to pass the car and the car cut in front of me,” Bush told the Reflector soon after the crash. “I could have taken the motorcycle out, (but) I went off the road again. I ended up taking out my car and risking my life ... to avoid a huge crash and save lives.”

In another plea hearing Tuesday, Derek J. Bell, 32, of 44 Central Blvd., was convicted of trafficking in heroin. The controlled drug buy happened Feb. 6.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed a second count of trafficking in heroin in connection with a Jan. 29 transaction. Bell, who has posted a $5,000 bond, will be sentenced Oct. 20.