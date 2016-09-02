Meth defendant also guilty of DUI, vehicular assault

Samantha J. Reed, 24, will be sentenced Oct. 19 in Huron County Common Pleas Court for vehicular assault and driving under the influence. In a separate case, she pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of drug-manufacturing chemicals.

The state Highway Patrol responded to a Jan. 1 crash in Wakeman Township.

“The passenger was seriously injured,” Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said, referring to Darren M. Burke, who was 24 at the time. “He had significant injuries to his leg.

“She (Reed) and her passenger had been going from one party to another,” Kasper said.

Before the crash, Reed was westbound on Auster Road just east of Chenango Road.

“She failed to negotiate a curve. She slid off the road and crashed into the rail,” Kasper said. “The (truck) was smashed by the rail. … It had spun off the rail.”

Due to the damage to the 2000 Ford Ranger, Burke’s legs were pinned. He had to be extricated from the truck, which had disabling damage. A medical helicopter then flew him from the crash site to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Kasper said the victim is out of the hospital, but it’s unclear how well he can walk.

“I think he fractured both of his legs,” the prosecutor said after Thursday’s plea hearing. “He might have had additional injuries.”

After the crash, Reed submitted to a portable breath test. Kasper said the driver’s blood-alcohol content level tested at .157 percent. That’s nearly twice the legal limit for drivers in Ohio of .08 percent.

Reed faces a maximum of five years in prison for all three charges. There wasn’t a joint recommendation for sentencing between Kasper and defense attorney T. Douglas Clifford.