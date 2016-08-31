Norwalk man guilty of heroin-related crime

Robert L. J. Honacker, 32, of 520 Milan Ave., Lot 68, pleaded guilty to complicity to trafficking in heroin. The fifth-degree felony conviction is for an April 7 transaction.

Honacker will be sentenced Oct. 12 in Huron County Common Pleas Court. Since he has a prior felony conviction, he technically is eligible for a prison term, but prosecutors appear unlikely to argue against Honacker being put on probation.

“Mr. (Paul) Dolce tells me he his employed,” said Huron County Assistant Prosecutor Richard Woodruff, referring to Honacker’s defense attorney. “He has been screened (for) and started a treatment program.”

If Honacker remains employed, follows through with substance abuse treatment and “there are no surprises” revealed in his pre-sentence interview and investigation, Woodruff said the state is willing to support recommending the defendant for probation.

Honacker told Judge Jim Conway although he has a previous felony conviction, he currently isn’t on probation in another court.

“He has a pending case in Norwalk Municipal Court for domestic violence,” Dolce added.

The Norwalk Police Department investigated the suspected July 21 incident.

In the heroin case, Honacker assisted with the controlled transaction involving his suspected accomplice, Daniele M. Honacker, 23, and directed the confidential informant to the source of the heroin in Toledo, Woodruff said.

Daniele Honacker is charged with two counts of trafficking in heroin in connection with controlled drug buys on April 1 and 7.