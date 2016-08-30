Norwalk man with altered prescription granted intervention

If Bradley R. Wilkins, 52, of 368 E. South Norwalk Road, successfully completes a certified substance abuse treatment program and doesn’t violate his probation, he won’t have a conviction on his record. He is charged with illegal processing of drug documents.

“He had an altered prescription for oxycodone,” Huron County Assistant Prosecutor Richard Woodruff said.

On Nov. 15, Wilkins went to the Fisher-Titus Medical Center pharmacy. Woodruff said the pharmacist became suspicious because the language for not filling the prescription for 30 days had been deleted from the label, so she held it and didn’t fill it.

Wilkins, during his Huron County Common Pleas Court hearing Monday, attempted to explain to Judge Jim Conway he had a legitimate prescription, was doing a favor for someone and he made a mistake. The judge told him he needed to know what happened was illegal and since the incident possibly was a mistake, prosecutors were willing to allow him to participate in the intervention program.

During his three years of probation, Wilkins has a 30-day discretionary jail sentence hanging over his head. His probation officer can impose part or all of it at any time without a hearing. Wilkins also is subject to random drug screens.