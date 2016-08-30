Drug thief sent to CBCF for violating probation

Chad Maynard, 35, admitted to a three-count probation violation Monday in Huron County Common Pleas Court. On Monday, he was ordered to complete a four- to six month program at a community-based corrections facility, a form of prison which focuses on treatment and education. Maynard will remain in the Huron County Jail until he is transferred to a CBCF.

“Unfortunately, he has relapsed, which is part of the reason we are here today,” probation officer Andrea Cooke told Judge Jim Conway.

Since July 12, Maynard failed to consistently attend NOBARS counseling sessions. Also on July 12, he submitted a urine sample that tested positive for drugs. Maynard further violated his probation by admitting to Huron County health department staff members he had used heroin.

His underlying conviction is two counts of theft of drugs.

In May 2013, Maynard, who once completed a CBCF, was released from prison. Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper has said by the following February after Maynard was out of prison, he was stealing medication from his elderly grandfather and appeared to be addicted to heroin.

On March 6, 2014, Maynard went to a Norwalk pharmacy as a representative of his grandfather to pick up his prescription for pain-relieving drugs. The prescription included 80 pills, which never were delivered to the grandfather. Prosecutors have said Maynard stole the pain killers instead and about a week later on — March 11, 2014 — he did the same thing, only this time netting 40 pills.

The local pharmacy became suspicious when a concerned family member called. The Norwalk Police Department then launched an investigation.

Maynard later successfully completed Teen Challenge, an intensive, Christian-based program for people all ages with life-controlling addictions. It lasts 12 to 14 months.