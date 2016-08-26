Meth defendant will be 'tighter leash' on probation

Justin J. Palumbo, 21, of 152 Sinclair St., earlier pleaded guilty to the Dec. 1 incident. He was on probation through Huron County Common Pleas Court for the underlying conviction of trafficking in hydrocodone.

Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said it’s obvious Palumbo continues to struggle with addiction and isn’t responsive to any further community control sanctions. Kasper, who recommended an 11-month prison sentence, said the state dismissed a probation violation.

“He already has been through a CBCF in that earlier case,” added the prosecutor, referring a form of prison which focuses on substance abuse treatment and education.

Palumbo successfully completed the four- to six-month program and was released March 30, 2014.

“In fact, he had a relapse while on probation,” Huron County Public Defender David Longo said. “He was foolishly using (meth) to avoid being dope-sick.”

Judge Jim Conway, during Thursday’s sentencing hearing, asked Palumbo why he hadn’t responded well earlier on probation and asked him how a second time would be any different. The defendant said he was being hard-headed and not thinking clearly.

Conway, who wasn’t impressed with Palumbo’s time under supervision, warned him he faces a one-year prison sentence if he violates his three years of intensively supervised probation.

Palumbo was sentenced to 30 days in the Huron County Jail. He also has a 30-day discretionary term hanging over his head and was fined $250. Palumbo also must reimburse the Huron County Sheriff’s Office $105 for drug testing.

“You need to understand you’re going to be on a tighter leash than the usual probation candidate,” Conway told Palumbo.