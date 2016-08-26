Burglar 'doing good so far'

Brian D. Lewis, 19, of 5981 County Road 191, Bellevue, has a 60-day discretionary jail sentence hanging over his head during his three years of intensive probation. He was fined $500 during his sentencing hearing Thursday in Huron County Common Pleas Court.

The victim, Lewis’ grandfather, didn’t pursue any restitution. The Bellevue Police Department recovered the .357 Magnum handgun on the stove just inside the kitchen door where Lewis exited the home.

“The gun was recovered when police officers arrived,” Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said.

In late July, Lewis pleaded guilty to burglary in exchange for prosecutors dismissing one count of attempted theft of firearms.

About 12:45 p.m. Feb. 10, police received the report of a skinny male suspect kicking in the back door of a North Buckeye Street house. Lewis’ grandfather wasn’t home at the time.

“They caught him (Lewis) as he was walking out of the back door. He was walking toward them,” Detective Marc Linder told the Reflector soon after Lewis was arrested.

Police interviewed Lewis and his grandfather. Kasper has said Lewis admitted he unscrewed screws to the gun cabinet.

“The grandfather said he (Lewis) didn’t have permission to be at the house,” Kasper said in July. “He (Lewis) had ammo in his pocket when he was taken into custody.”

In reviewing Lewis’ criminal history, Kasper said he has a “substantial juvenile history — including a probation violation, “a number of misdemeanors” as an adult and “a substantial substance abuse problem.”

Lewis has completed an intensive, out-patient program. He is now employed and enrolled at a technical school. Kasper said she wants to see Lewis continue the progress he’s been making instead of interrupting that by sentencing him to a locked-down substance abuse treatment center.

“You’re doing good so far. Keep up the progress,” Conway told Lewis at the end of Thursday’s hearing.