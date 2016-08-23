Norwalk woman guilty of permitting drug abuse

Kristie L. Denney, 41, most recently of 520 Milan Ave., Lot 220, will be sentenced Oct. 5 in Huron County Pleas Court. Since she doesn’t have a prior felony conviction and isn’t on probation, she isn’t eligible for a prison sentence.

Denney pleaded guilty Monday to permitting drug abuse in exchange for prosecutors dismissing one count of possession of cocaine. Also, the state agreed not to pursue an indictment on trafficking in heroin in connection with a Nov. 4 controlled drug buy. That felony was filed in Norwalk Municipal Court.

About 4:15 a.m. April 10, 2015, Norwalk police detectives and eight members of the special response team entered a Marian Drive residence. Detectives capped off a three-month investigation and police seized 10 to 20 grams of suspected crack and powdered cocaine, 50 grams of uncut heroin and almost $900 in cash.

Denney was leasing the residence, Huron County Assistant Prosecutor Richard Woodruff said, and allowed Andrew F. Olaniyan to live there and possess and sell drugs from the home. The prosecutor said the drugs were discovered in Olaniyan’s bedroom.

Olaniyan, 42, is serving four years and 11 months in prison for separate counts of possession of heroin and trafficking in heroin. The possession incident happened April 10, 2015 and the controlled drug buy was May 20, 2015. Olaniyan had made bond in the previous case when police coordinated the heroin transaction.

Denney remains out on a personal recognizance bond. That means she signed a court document in which she promised to appear for future hearings without paying any money.