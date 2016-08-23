Break-in defendant released early from prison

Former Greenwich resident David R. Moser, 37, had been serving a 33-month prison sentence for three counts of breaking and entering. When he was sentenced in August 2015, he received nearly four months of jail credit toward his term.

During Monday’s brief hearing, Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway said he was willing to entertain early release because Moser’s time in prison went smoothly and he owes $3,987 in restitution to the 12 victims.

“That’s an overriding factor here,” Conway added, referring to the restitution.

Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper had no objection to Moser’s early release. However, she requested the defendant have no contact or association with the victims or be allowed on their properties. Conway made those conditions of Moser’s three years of probation, which also includes a 30-day jail sentence that his probation officer can impose at any time without a hearing.

“I’d like the opportunity to get out and start working and be productive,” Moser said.

He was on non-reporting probation in another court when he committed the crime spree, which lasted from Aug. 23, 2014 through about April 6, 2015. Huron County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Josh Querin handled the investigation. The Shelby Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Deputies recovered more than $5,000 worth of stolen tools during the investigation. The tools included about 14 chainsaws, several grass trimmers, a leaf blower and grinder.

Since Jan. 1, 2015, the Greenwich Police Department received 15 to 16 reports of the theft of chainsaws, cordless power tools and copper pipes from garages and sheds.

“These were penny-ante crimes, as it were; there just were a lot of them,” Huron County Public Defender David Longo said in 2015.

Deputies identified the owners of some of the stolen items, which were returned to them. Maple City Saw & Mower assisted investigators by running serial numbers through a database to identify the victims.

Moser’s criminal record includes a five-year prison term for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He committed the sex crime 12 years ago.