4 drug defendants to apply for intervention

Matthew J. Frey, Timothy J. Harris, Alana M. Luppino and Myles A. Moyer waived their rights to a speedy trial this week. Prosecutors didn’t object to them being screened for intervention.

On the intervention program, if defendants successfully complete a certified substance abuse treatment program and don’t violate their probation, they won’t have a conviction imposed. The defendants also have a 30-day discretionary jail sentence hanging over their head. Their probation officer can impose part or all of the term at any time without a hearing.

Frey, 35, most recently of 52 Parsons St., is charged with possession of fentanyl in connection with a May 10 traffic stop. The Norwalk Police Department arrested him on a secret indictment during a June 27 traffic stop at the intersection of Scottwood Avenue and Parsons Street.

Harris, 40, most recently of 23 Newton St., Apt. D-5, is charged with possession of heroin in connection with a Feb. 17 incident.

Luppino, 28, most recently of 704 Dale Ave., Willard, is charged with two counts of trafficking in buprenorphine. The felonies are in connection with controlled drug buys on Dec. 10 and Feb. 4.

Moyer, 25, most recently of 5140 Young Road, Bellevue, is charged with possession of 3-methylfentanyl in connection with a March 25 incident.

Each defendant is out on bond and subject to random drug screens.