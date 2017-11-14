Swiss potato pancakes are all about that flip

Rosti, national pancake of Switzerland, packs up such troubles. It’s one big fat Frisbee that crisps up with ease. It calls for two ingredients (potato and fat), two pots (to boil and brown) and two skills (wait and flip).

The wait is simple. And so is the flip. All it takes are sturdy mitts and a slug of confidence. Like a trip to the Alps, it’s kinda fun.

———

ROSTI (BIG SWISS POTATO PANCAKE)

Prep: 30 minutes

Chill: 1 hour

Cook: 40 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

3 medium russet potatoes (about 2 pounds)

Kosher salt

2 teaspoons unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons duck fat (or substitute canola oil)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1. Boil: Settle potatoes in a large pot. Fill with cold water to cover potatoes by 1 inch. Sprinkle in 1 tablespoon salt. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until tender (poke with a skewer), about 20 minutes. Drain potatoes. Chill, uncovered, until cool, about 1 hour.

2. Grate: Using the large holes of a box grater, shred potatoes (skin will slip off as you work). Toss potato shreds with 1 teaspoon salt and the melted butter.

3. Crisp: Remember that duck fat you saved last week, after roasting duck breast? Smart move. Warm 1 tablespoon duck fat (or oil) and 1 tablespoon butter in an 8-inch nonstick skillet set over medium-low heat. Swirl to coat bottom and sides of skillet. Drop in shredded potatoes and press into one big cake. Cook, shaking skillet frequently, until edges turn golden, 20-22 minutes.

4. Flip: Cover skillet with an inverted flat plate. Using oven mitts and a measure of bravura, hold plate and skillet tightly together. Flip, landing rosti, crisp-side up, on the plate. Return skillet to heat; slide in remaining 1 tablespoon duck fat (or oil) and remaining 1 tablespoon butter; swirl to coat bottom and sides of pan. Slip rosti into skillet, crisp side up. Tuck in any stray potato fringe. Cook, shaking pan regularly, until second side turns golden, about 20 minutes.

5. Serve: Slide rosti onto a cutting board. Sprinkle with a little salt. Cut into wedges. Nice alongside roast meat. Or that duck breast.

———

©2017 Chicago Tribune

Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.