What to do with fall pears: Poach in wine, stick into an almond tart

Then inspiration strikes. Weary of low-profile, she lets the pears pose whole. The tart shifts from 2-D to 3, like something Louise Nevelson might have fabricated for dessert.

Her tart has width, length, depth — and deliciousness. Which could count as four dimensions.

———

Poached pear tart

Prep: 2 hours, plus time to chill

Bake: 50 minutes

Makes: One 8-by-11-inch tart, serves 8

2 cups red wine

1/2 cup sugar

Seeds and pod of 1 vanilla bean

Zest peeled in wide strips from 1 lemon

3 ripe pears, peeled

3 tablespoons apricot jam

Tart pastry (recipe follows)

Tart filling (recipe follows)

Poach: In a pot, stir together wine, sugar, vanilla seeds and pod, and zest. Lower in pears. Pour in water just to cover. Simmer until tender, about 30 minutes.

Chill: Let pears cool in their poaching liquid. Cover and chill, 2 to 24 hours.

Glaze: Pull out pears; pat dry. Slice each in half the long way. Scoop out seeds and core. Melt jam. Brush the rounded sides of pear halves with jam.

Shape: Roll out pastry, fit into an 11-by-8-inch rectangular tart pan; trim. Freeze while shaping remaining pastry into a few leaves and twigs.

Bake: Set tart shell, leaves and twigs on a baking sheet. Line shell with foil; fill with baking beans. Bake on the center rack at 375 degrees, about 5 minutes for twigs, 10 minutes for leaves and 25 minutes for the tart. Remove foil and beans; bake the shell just golden, 5-7 minutes.

Fill: Cool shell a few minutes. Spread with filling. Bake at 375 degrees until filling is set, puffed and lightly colored, about 20 minutes. Arrange 5 or 6 pear halves on tart. Decorate with leaves and twigs. Cool on a rack. Remove pan sides. Admire. Serve.

Pastry: In food processor, buzz together 1 1/4 cups flour, 2 tablespoons sugar and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Drop in 9 tablespoons unsalted butter (cut up). Process to rubble, about 10 seconds. Drop in 4 or 5 tablespoons ice-cold water. Pulse to damp clumps. Pat pastry into a square. Wrap in waxed paper; chill 1 hour or more.

Filling: In food processor, buzz together: 1 1/2 cups almond flour, 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter (cut up), 2 eggs, 1/4 teaspoon almond extract and a pinch of salt.

———

