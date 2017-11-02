Let's eat: Kasha-stuffed Italian Peppers

Kasha has a nutty, earthy flavor that lends itself to hearty casserole dishes. Here, it's cooked with mushrooms, carrots and onions and stuffed into bell peppers. Feta adds a satisfying tang.

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 1/2 cups chopped onions

1/2 cup diced carrot

8 ounces fresh white mushrooms, sliced (about 3 cups)

1 cup whole kasha

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dillweed or 2 teaspoons dried

1 cup crumbled feta cheese (about 5 ounces)

4 sweet green or red bell peppers, cut lengthwise in halves and seeded

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add onions and carrot; cook and stir until onion is tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in mushrooms, kasha, salt and black pepper. Cook and stir until mushrooms are tender and kasha is lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in 1 1/2 cups water and the dill; cover and simmer until water is absorbed, about 10 minutes.

Stir in half of the feta. Spoon kasha mixture into each pepper half, dividing evenly. Sprinkle with remaining feta. Arrange peppers in a single layer in a microwaveable dish.

Add 1/2 cup water to the dish. Cover loosely with plastic wrap or waxed paper; microwave on high until peppers are tender, about 10 minutes. Let stand 3 minutes. (I skipped this step, with good results.)

Arrange stuffed peppers in a single layer in an ovenproof casserole dish. Add 1/2 cup water to the dish. Cover tightly with foil. Bake until peppers are tender, about 30 minutes.

Serves 4.

___

(c)2017 Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Visit the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette at www.post-gazette.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.