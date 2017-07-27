A taste of Brazil for a sizzling meal

In fact, I made an extra batch to use as a dipping sauce for another dish because it’s simply that good, spicy and garlicky, with a hint of tomato.

The recipe (and cookbook) serve as a reminder to me that if I want to expand my grilling repertoire, it helps to explore flavor combos that go beyond our borders. That’s definitely what I get from a collection of recipes out of a Brazilian restaurant in London.

Add the grilled shrimp to coconut rice, and I’m set for a summer party.

———

SPICY JUMBO SHRIMP

Serves 4.

Note: There will be extra marinade from its full recipe to use as a dipping sauce. From “Brazilian Barbecue & Beyond,” by David Pointé, Jamie Barber and Lizzy Barber.

12 large jumbo shrimp or 20 ordinary shrimp

4 tablespoons Spicy Malagueta Marinade (see recipe)

Lime wedges, for garnish

Coconut Rice (see recipe)

Peel and devein shrimp, but leave tail ends on.

Place shrimp in bowl and add 3 tablespoons Spicy Malagueta Marinade. Toss to coat, cover with plastic wrap and let marinate in the refrigerator for a couple of hours.

Prepare grill (or preheat broiler to high and place rack at the highest level).

Thread the shrimp onto 4 metal skewers. Use remaining 1 tablespoon marinade and brush that on the shrimp. Grill or broil for about 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until shrimp have turned opaque and are just cooked through. Serve with lime wedges on the side, over Coconut Rice. Leftover (unused) marinade can be served as a dipping sauce on the side.

Nutrition information per serving without rice: 130 calories, 9 g fat, 340 mg sodium, 5 g carbohydrates, 1 g saturated fat, 2 g total sugars, 8 g protein, 60 mg cholesterol, 1 g dietary fiber

Exchanges per serving: 1 lean protein, 1 1/2 fat.

* * *

SPICY MALAGUETA MARINADE

Makes about 3/4 cup.

Note: Malagueta chiles are a fiery Brazilian variety. They are unlikely to be available here, so look for a red chile pepper that suits your taste for heat (red Fresno peppers were used to test the recipe; six Fresno chiles equaled 4 ounces). To lessen the heat, remove the seeds and veins of the chiles. This is a great marinade for shrimp or chicken. From “Brazilian Barbecue & Beyond,” by David Pointé, Jamie Barber and Lizzy Barber.

4 ounces small red chiles (such as malagueta, Fresno or other hot chile; see Note)

5 garlic cloves, lightly crushed

Scant 1/3 cup olive or canola oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 1/2 teaspoons tomato paste

2 1/2 teaspoons superfine sugar

1 heaping tablespoons sweet paprika

1 teaspoon sea salt (less if finer salt is used)

Pinch of dried oregano

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Split chiles lengthwise and place in small roasting tray with the garlic and oil. Roast for 10 minutes.

Let cool for a few minutes, then put the chiles, garlic and oil in a small food processor or blender and add the lemon juice, tomato paste, sugar, paprika, salt and oregano. Blend to a smooth purée. Store, covered, in refrigerator for up to a week. Use as marinade or dipping sauce.

* * *

COCONUT RICE

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Shake the can of coconut milk before opening it, then stir the liquid before you measure, as the milk separates. From “Brazilian Barbecue & Beyond,” by David Pointé, Jamie Barber and Lizzy Barber.

1 1/4 cups basmati or long-grain rice

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon superfine sugar

1 teaspoon sea salt

Generous 3/4 cup coconut milk (see Note)

1/2 cup coconut flakes, for garnish, optional

Sprigs of fresh cilantro, for garnish

Put the rice in a strainer and rinse under cold water until water runs clear. Let drain for a few minutes.

Warm oil in saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook gently for 6 to 8 minutes, until softened. Add sugar, salt and rice, and cook for another minute. Pour in coconut milk and 1 1/2 cups water, and stir again.

Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and cover pan. Simmer for 10 minutes, until most liquid has been absorbed. Remove from heat and let steam, covered, for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, toast the coconut flakes, if using, in a dry skillet over medium-high heat. Stir or toss coconut flakes occasionally to toast them evenly. Do not leave pan unattended, as they burn easily. When lightly golden and fragrant, place in bowl and cool slightly.

Fluff up the cooked rice with a fork, and place in serving bowl. Garnish with cilantro and toasted coconut flakes.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings: 235 calories, 9 g fat, 400 mg sodium, 35 g carbohydrates, 7 g saturated fat, 3 g total sugars, 3 g protein, 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g dietary fiber

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 1 carb, 1 1/2 fat.

———

©2017 Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Visit the Star Tribune (Minneapolis) at www.startribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.