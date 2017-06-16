Diabetes quick fix: Poached Salmon with Chive Sauce and Vegetable Fettuccini

Shredded carrots can be found in the produce section of the supermarket along with broccoli florets. This means there’s no slicing and chopping for the Vegetable Fettuccini side dish.

Helpful Hints:

— Any type of vegetable can be used for the fettuccini. Try sliced daikon or white radish for a slight bite to the pasta.

— Fresh lemon juice can be used instead of bottled.

— Any type of whole wheat pasta can be used. Follow package instructions for cooking and add the vegetables 3 minutes before pasta is ready for draining.

— A quick way to slice chives is to snip them with a scissors.

— The cooking method is for a 1-inch salmon fillet. Reduce or add the resting time depending on the size of your fillet. Let the salmon rest for 2 minutes for a 1/2-inch thick salmon or for 4 minutes for a 1 1/2 to 2-inch thick fillet.

Countdown:

— Place water for pasta on to boil.

— Make salmon.

— While salmon poaches, make pasta.

Shopping List:

To buy: 3/4 pound wild caught salmon fillet, 1/4 pound fresh whole wheat fettuccini, 1 bottle lemon juice, 1 bag shredded carrots, 1 small package broccoli florets, 1 bunch fresh chives.

Staples: olive oil, salt, black peppercorns.

POACHED SALMON WITH CHIVE SAUCE

3/4 pound wild caught salmon fillet, skin removed

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/2 tablespoon bottled lemon juice

3 tablespoons snipped fresh chives or 1 tablespoon freeze-dried chives

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Bring a medium-size saucepan full of water to a boil over high heat.

Lower the heat to medium-low and add the salmon fillet. The salmon should be completely covered by the water and the water should be at a gentle simmer. Simmer the salmon for 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and let the salmon rest in the liquid for 3 minutes for a 1-inch thick piece of salmon.

Mix the olive oil, lemon juice and chives together.

Remove the salmon from the poaching liquid. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Spoon the sauce over the salmon.

Yield 2 servings

Nutritional analysis per serving: 288 calories, 126 calories from fat, 14 g total fat, 2/2 g saturated fat, 6.3 g monounsaturated fat, 96 mg cholesterol, 96 mg sodium, 2.6 g carbohydrate, 0.2 g dietary fiber, 0.2 g sugars, 38.6 g protein

VEGETABLE FETTUCCINI

1/4 pound fresh whole wheat fettuccini

2 cups shredded carrots

1 cup broccoli florets

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Bring a large saucepan with 3 to 4 quarts of water to a boil over high heat.

Add the fettuccini, carrots and broccoli florets. Bring back to a boil and cook 4 to 5 minutes.

Remove about 2 tablespoons of the cooking water and set aside. Drain the pasta. Add the reserved water, olive oil, salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.

Yield 2 servings

Nutritional analysis per serving: 313 calories, 71 calories from fat, 7.9 g total fat, 1.1 g saturated fat, 5.1 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 91 mg sodium, 55.2 g carbohydrate, 7.8 g dietary fiber, 7.3 g sugars, 10.4 g protein

