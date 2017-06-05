Play it lean and racy with crisp wines for a radish sandwich

Either way, you’ll want a crisp, lean wine to cut the richness of the cream cheese and play with the herbal notes of the arugula.

FRENCH BREAKFAST RADISH SANDWICH

Spread 2 ounces cream cheese thickly on one side of a slice of lightly toasted rustic bread. Slice 3 or 4 French breakfast radishes (or regular radishes) thinly lengthwise. Layer radish slices over the cream cheese. Slice half of a sun-dried tomato in oil in thin ribbons; scatter over the radishes. Top with fresh arugula, then a second slice of toasted bread. Makes: 1 serving

Recipe by Joe Gray

Pairings by sommelier Rachael Lowe of Spiaggia, as told to Michael Austin:

2015 Col Vetoraz Prosecco Superiore, Valdobbiadene, Veneto, Italy: Made of 100 percent glera, otherwise known as the prosecco grape, this refreshing brut-style sparkling wine was farmed organically on the steep hills of the Valdobbiadene region and will be a great match for this dish. With notes of peach, apricot, white flower and apple, the wine’s bright acidity and bubbles will cut through the richness of the cream cheese and dried tomatoes.

2015 Sylvain Bailly, Sancerre, Loire Valley, France: Growing vines and making wine since the 1700s, this small family estate makes classic Loire wines that are perfect for food pairing. This particular wine, made of sauvignon blanc grown in silex soil, has an amplified mineral content, along with aromas of fresh-cut grass, lime blossom, musk melon and flint. That, plus its bracing acidic finish, will match well with the spice of the radish and arugula.

2015 Copain Wines Tous Ensemble Rosé of Pinot Noir, Mendocino County, California: From a cooler-climate region of California, and a winemaker who trained in France, this wine is elegant, nuanced and full of finesse. It is lean and racy, with notes of yellow Rainier cherry, strawberry, lilac and white pepper. The spice character will complement the arugula and radish perfectly, while the acidity will cut through the texture of the bread and cheese.

