When the pasta is bright and light, the wines should be too

___

MAKE THIS

APRIL IN PARIS PASTA

Cook 4 ounces medium pasta shells until al dente, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; add { red onion, chopped, and 2 cloves garlic, chopped. Cook until onion softens, 2 minutes. Stir in 2 teaspoons herbes de Provence, 8 ounces frozen French-cut green beans, 1/3 cup white wine, { cup sliced mushrooms and 15 cherry tomatoes, halved; cook, 5 minutes. Scatter over 2 ounces cubed brie; cook, stirring, 1 minute. Drain pasta; stir into pan along with 4 ounces smoked salmon, thinly sliced, and chopped fresh tarragon. Makes: 2 servings

Recipe by Renee Enna

DRINK THIS

Pairings by sommelier Rachael Lowe of Spiaggia, as told to Michael Austin:

2014 Salomon Undhof Hochterrassen Gruner Veltliner, Niederosterreich, Austria: From a winery that has been producing for more than 200 years, this high-altitude wine shows aromas of green pear, apple, white pepper, sage and lemon zest. While the herbal and green components of the wine will mirror the herbes de Provence and green beans beautifully, the natural acidity will cut through the richness of the brie.

2015 Aidura Getariako Txakolina, Basque Country, Spain: This wine is produced by two fifth-generation daughters of a family that was integral to the region's success. Using hondarribi zuri grapes, this bright young wine expresses an almost zingy character, with aromas of lime blossom, tangerine and melon. These lively notes will mingle well with the fresh vegetables in this dish, while the wine's finish will balance the richness of the smoked salmon.

2014 Sikele Grecanico, Sicily, Italy: Founded in 2000 by Gelo Paterno and now run by his two daughters, this winery is farmed organically and with little intervention. Made of 100 percent grecanico dorato, this wine is rich in aroma and texture, with notes of straw, lemon curd, apricot and almond. Rather than cutting through the richness of the cheese and salmon, the qualities of this wine will encapsulate and mirror it.

___

(c)2017 Chicago Tribune

Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.