Retired police detective shares recipe for German dessert

“But I didn’t speak English until I was about 12,” the Norwalk woman said.

Years ago, she learned to make Obsttorte, a common German, fruit-based dessert, from a couple whose husband works at Borgers Ohio.

“Everybody likes it,” said Deuschle, who says the dessert is great for the holidays. “It took some trial and error to get it where it’s at.”

She has a tip for making Obsttorte properly.

“I try to use the clear, American gelatin, but it doesn’t firm up well enough,” Deuschle said.

That’s why she uses Tortengelee made by Dr. Oetker, which is available for purchase online.

For the past year, Deuschle said she makes her dessert “at least once a week.”

When cooking, Deuschle always has sauerkraut, pork, flour, red cabbage and spätzle handy.

Although she prefers having her meals planned, she can make brauts or chicken paprikash — one of her comfort foods — for unexpected company.

Buffalo chicken wings are Deuschle’s potluck specialty.

“I like (making) them in vinegar. I boil them first and then I broil them to make them crispy,” she said.

Deuschle shared some insight on making great buffalo chicken wings.

“I use RedHot sauce and Red Devil mix with a half stick of butter,” she said.

After the wings are broiled, she mixes the chicken with the sauce.

Deuschle is a retired police detective. She served the Olmsted Township and Lindale police departments for 18 years before retiring in 2008 for medical reasons.

She is the mother of three sons: Hunter, 15; Joey, 14; and Ethan, 12. Her husband, Steve, is retired from the U.S. Air Force. He now is a substitute teacher for surrounding school districts.

Her sons keep her busy. When asked about her hobbies, she said with a laugh it seems to be running her sons from one soccer game to another.

Even a veteran cook can have a disaster in the kitchen.

“I tried making chicken dumplings and it was worse than porridge,” Deuschle said.

* * *

Obsttorte (German fruit dessert)

Ingredients:

• 5 large eggs

• 175 grams or 3/4 cup + 1 tablespoon sugar

• 125 grams or 1 cup King Arthur gluten-free all purpose flour

• 12 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1 package vanilla sucker/vanillin sucker

• 3 tablespoons Rosehip jam

• 1 package Tortengelee

• about 2 quarts strawberries

• 2 kiwis

• 1/2 cup blueberries (can use any fruit you desire)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Use 11-inch tart pan.

On medium speed, mix sugar and and eggs together — one egg at a time. Add baking powder and set aside.

Add vanilla sugar to sugar and egg mixture. Add vegetable oil to sugar and eggs. Slowly add flour/baking powder to mixture on slow speed. Once all blended, mix speed to medium for 2 minutes.

Meantime, spray or butter pan and dust with gluten-free flour. Pour batter into pan evenly. Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

Cool for 1 hour. Place on cake platter. Take 3 tablespoons of Rosehip jam and spread on top of cake evenly. Place your cleaned, cut-stems off strawberries and place on (straight up) cake top. Peel and slice kiwis and place on cake, how desired. Add blueberries.

Follow package directions of Tortengelee. Slowly tablespoon Tortengelee over fruit, covering all fruit. You may do this several times. Refrigerate for 1 hour until gelatin sets. Serve with whipped cream.