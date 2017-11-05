Kent State student crowned Miss Maple City 2018

The 21-year-old Cambridge resident topped eight other women vying for the top prize at the Miss Maple City Scholarship Pageant at Main Street School.

Being crowned Miss Maple City 2018 gives Chrisman another chance to complete for the Miss Ohio title and another opportunity to educate about suicide prevention — a subject very close to her heart.

“I know a lot of people and I myself have struggled with mental illness and with suicide at different times in my life,” said Chrisman, who has been competing in pageants since she was 15.

“I’ve watched others do it as well and I’ve tried to help them get through it, but the hopelessness that it brings to different people — it breaks my heart. I want there to be solutions so people know what to do when they encounter somebody who is thinking about committing suicide.”

Chrisman hopes to use her position to educate the Norwalk community, especially youngsters.

“I hope the director here can help me get into local schools,” she said. “I’d like to promote it as well in community events that I’m asked to come to or can get into. Just to promote my platform at any event or in anyway would be very beneficial.”

At Kent State, Chrisman is double majoring in public communications and musical theater. She hopes to perform on cruise ships in the future.

“But eventually I really want to go into broadcasting, whether that be radio or television,” she added.

In June, Chrisman finished as the second-runner up at the Miss Ohio pageant.

By winning the Miss Maple City title on Saturday, she qualifies to return to the state-wide pageant next summer.

“It means a lot to me,” Chrsiman said. “It means another journey back to Miss Ohio and another chance to promote my platform to another community in Ohio, so it holds a lot of weight. It’s exciting. To have this bestowed upon me is awesome.”

Each contestant competed in an on-stage question session, fitness swimwear round, evening wear and talent performance.

Each woman also had a platform to promote as well. Chrisman’s was titled “Pain isn’t always obvious: Suicide prevention and education.”

In addition to the crown and sash, Chrisman received $1,000 in scholarships, a one-night stay each at EconoLodge in Norwalk and in a desert room at Kalahari Resorts, breakfast at Berry's Restaurant and a photo session at Moll Photography. She also won $150 interview scholarship.

Danielle Vivcharenko, daughter of Bohdan and Tatiana, of North Royalton, finished as Miss Maple City first runner-up.

Rachel Gombosch, daughter of Michael and Sheri, of Ontario, was the second runner-up.

Vivcharencko and Gombosch received a $300 and $200 scholarship, respectively. Vivcharenko also won the $100 scholarship for her talent performance of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep.”

Also Saturday evening, the Miss Maple City’s Outstanding Teen pageant took place.

Ellie Nickoli, the daughter of Greg and Libby Nickoli, of Lexington, earned that title.

She earned a $100 scholarship, a one night stay at EconoLodge, breakfast at Berry's Restaurant and a photo session at Moll Photography.