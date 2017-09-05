Family raising money for man's lung transplant

Thomas Cobb is a current candidate for a lung transplant, but he is unable to undergo the operation until he can raise enough money for medications and a six- to eight-week stay at Wexner Medical Center, in Columbus.

"He needs at least $5,000 for his recuperation and special housing they have for transplant patients, plus very expensive medications that Medicare and his other insurance company will not pay for," said Carolyn Evans Anderson, Cobb's step-sister.

Three years ago, Cobb was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and pulmonary fibrosis. With a lung transplant, Cobb could breathe more easily and possibly add years onto his life.

Anderson said it came as a shock to the family when they found out he needed thousands of dollars to receive the transplant.

"He didn't know until two weeks ago," she said. "We were so devastated, but he (Cobb) said, 'Don't worry, the Lord's gonna pull us through.' He's just that type of person — he has a lot of faith."

The family has established three ways for the public to donate money for Cobb's operation. To donate electronically, visit gofundme.com/4bni75c. Individuals may also add money to the "Thomas Cobb benefit account" at any Fifth Third Bank in the Lima area.

On Tuesday, the family will hold a luncheon fundraiser through Bean City Chicken, located at 900 Reese Ave., Lima. The luncheon, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., is geared toward companies who would like food delivered to their facilities. The menu includes chicken, hot wings, sides, dessert and bread.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will help pay for Cobb's medical expenses. To place an order, call Bean City Chicken at 419-221-2070, or contact Anderson at 954-549-9275 or [email protected].

