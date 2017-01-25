Celebration of life gathering for Barnard planned for Saturday

That’s what Bruce Barnard, 69, has been given the opportunity to do. Barnard, originally from Norwalk, is battling Lou Gehrig's Disease, AKA ALS, and non-Hodgkins lymphoma under Stein Hopice Care at the Willard Willows. His dying wish has been to raise money and awareness for research for an end to ALS.

Barnard not only got the good news of receiving a personalized jersey and letters from Hillary Clinton and the Cleveland Indians, but now the charity organization Life Is Good No Matter What has offered to give the dying man and his family some lasting memories with a celebration of life to be held at the nursing home Saturday.

“It's just amazing,” said founder Troy Haslinger.

“That's what's so cool about this; we've had these before where families come in and they get together and they just party the bus off. We're gathering all the info of what he wants. for his celebration of life. ... We're going to get as many of his friends and family to come as we can.

“He’s an amazing man; he’s a fighter. It’s unbelievable what he’s going thorough with ALS and the cancer,” Haslinger added.

“Someone with ALS, they're very limited with what they can do. But he's absolutely amazing. Like the book, ‘Tuesday's With Morrie’, that’s what we’re hoping for.”

The goal of the little party?

“We want to have as many friends and families in to talk to Bruce about his life, the impact he's had on their lives and to give him the opportunity to say thank you for their impact on his life.”