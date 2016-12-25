Local Wreaths Across America honors vets

The local Sally De Forest Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution honored the memory of those veterans buried adjacent to the mausoleum. In addition, the Civil War veterans’ graves also were decorated with wreaths. Previously unknown to the DAR was the site of several African-American Civil War veterans who are buried in a central area. Their names were included to be read aloud.

This is the second year the DAR has raised funds for this solemn occasion. The names of those buried by the mausoleum were read by chapter members. Opening remarks by chapter member Trudy Anderson and prayer offered by DAR chaplain Barbara Miller, color guard and playing of Taps were included in the ceremony. Despite low temperatures, many people attended the event and volunteers of all ages aided the DAR members in laying the wreaths.

The wreaths were delivered courtesy of Dutch Maid of Willard, this being just one of several deliveries being made that day. The wreaths were picked up in Maine where they were hand-assembled, packed, and readied for shipment across the country. All Wreaths Across America ceremonies are conducted on the same day.

Numerous individuals purchased wreaths to place on their own veterans gravesites.

All are invited to drive by Woodlawn to appreciate the beauty of the wreaths gracing these veterans’ last resting place.