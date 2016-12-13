Monroeville opens a Little Free Library

One of the ideas they came up with was to install a Little Free Library in front of the church. The library was donated by a church member and retired Monroeville librarian Janet Santana in memory of her husband. She talked her daughter into painting a Doctor Seuss Cat in the Hat scene on the side.

Little Free Libraries, an idea that began in 2009, are popping up all over the world as a way to inspire people to read. The idea is simple: Take a book, return a book. No fee, no late charges, just generosity and access for all.

"We like to say the purpose of our church is to change lives so that we may change the world. We believe reading changes lives," the Rev. Wayne Chasney, pastor of the church, said.

Located in front of the church at 29 Chapel St., anyone is welcome to come and check out the selection of books which rotates regularly. The community is encouraged to come by and if they see a book, take it. If they have a book they’re done with or don’t want, give it in order to keep the little house-shaped box stocked for literature of all ages.

There's even a nice bench right next to the library in case someone wants to sit and read once the weather gets a little nicer.

For more information, or to find other Little Free Libraries in the area, go to www.littlefreelibrary.org.