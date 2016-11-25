Monroeville planning 'Christmas in the Village'

Santa will make an appearance at the event, arriving by fire truck. Children and families are welcome to meet with Jolly old St. Nick in person.

“We’re going to have some prizes and giveaways for the kids,” village administrator Tom Gray said.

Wagon tours of the village will also be available, and everyone is invited to walk down to the Trinity Lutheran Church at 5 p.m. to participate in the church’s annual live nativity scene.

Everyone living in Monroeville is encourage to “light up the village,” as they will be taking people around to view the lights during the wagon tours.