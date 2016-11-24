Bicentennial nominees reveal what they love about Norwalk

The judges were several prominent members of the community. They included police chief David Light, Karen Duncan and Mary Helton.

Each judge was also asked why they love Norwalk.

“I love the community and the schools, and everything about it,” Duncan said.

“It’s just a fantastic community,” said Light.

A lifelong resident, Light referred to Norwalk as “one of the safest communities in Ohio.”

Helton was in agreement. “It’s a quintessential small town,” she said.

After saying what they loved about Norwalk, the judges were free to ask three questions to each nominee.

Joyce Ditz, a local whose company sells stuffed animals, footrest animals and decorations, was asked the strangest thing that’s happened to her.

Ditz admitted she was “still blue” for Michigan, as she had lived in the state.

Norma Hicks, a local business owner, was asked what her warning label would say if she had one. “Don’t back me in a corner,” she joked.

Hicks also was excited that some of her employees and friends showed up at the event, surprising her.

“You couldn’t ask for a better boss,” one woman said. “We love you Norma.”

Mary Kline, winner of the title of queen, was asked what she would do if she could do anything.

“I would go back to Europe in a heartbeat,” she said.

Kline also said she enjoys collecting pocket knives as something people probably don’t know about her.

Judy Sommers joked that her warning label would be “just say no,” and revealed that her favorite book was “The Good Earth” by Pearl S. Buck.

Sommers referred to it as the one that made the most difference in her life, expanding her view of the world and introducing her to the idea of other cultures.

Virginia Poling was asked what one of her proudest achievements was. She replied it was the weekend food program she helped institute for underprivileged children.

Denny Corrigan was asked what he would do if he could travel back in time and do one thing. He knew right off the bat he would go back to Nov. 22, 1963 to keep J.F.K. from going to Dallas.

George Mitro would restore Norwalk to its former glory, as it was when he first arrived so many years ago.

When asked who made the greatest contribution to the city, Dwight Tkach replied it had to be the Ernsthausens. He joked that the quality no one knew about him was his shy nature.

During his questioning, Skip Wilde recalled a particular memory of officiating.

“I went down to call a pin, and my pants split!” he admitted with a laugh.

When the judges asked Willie Yarber — the eventual winner — what distinguished him from the rest, he had one humorous answer: “A lot more years to be the ambassador.”

Kline, the bicentennial queen, and Yarber, the ambassador, will be announced at the Light Up Norwalk and Shop Small Saturday event, with each receiving a key to the city from the mayor.

Among the other attractions Saturday will be Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookie decorating and crafts and an open-air market, as well as plenty of indoor shopping opportunities.

The evening will be topped off with the annual tree lighting, followed by a stroll down to the live nativity setup at the singing of Christmas carols.

Saturday’s event also marks the official kickoff for the city’s year-long bicentennial celebration.

St. Paul Catholic Church is among area churches planning related activities. The parish will have an Advent program from 5:45 to 6:15 pm., with hymns sung by the folk choir and accompaniment from the Rev. Paul Schreiner and his sisters playing the dulcimer, violin and penny whistle. The lighting of the outdoor Advent wreath will take place as well.