She had once been a successful person and good mother to her children, but then she spiraled out of control into a deep pit of drug use, leading to felonies and isolation from her family. While in jail she was awoken to be told one of her sons overdosed and died. Not long after that another son hung himself, leaving his mother to find his body in the bathroom.

She went deeper into the only thing she knew could numb the pain and loss she felt, more drugs.

Erika’s story, though extreme, is the soundtrack for many drug users. A once successful person gets caught up in addiction, loses the will to live and slowly watches as their life spins down to rock bottom.

Teen Challenge of the Firelands has been helping people throughout the county to not only cope with their problem, but overcome addiction through a faith-based program. Monday they held a banquet to thank all those who have contributed to the cause and to remind everyone that the war on drugs is a battle to wages on.

Erika, 43, who chose not to share her last name, was one of four who gave their personal testimonies at the event.

“By the time I had complete my second back surgery I was completely addicted to oxycontins,” she said. “I had cleaned myself up. ... Then on Dec. 24 my dad lost his fight to cancer, I lost the will to live and started using heroin. Eventually, I overdosed and was arrested.

“On Nov. 6 I was woken up by a guard who told me my son had passed away from an overdose at my mom’s house. There are no words to describe how I felt that night. All I know is that I couldn’t breath. I felt like I was drowning. When I got out (of incarceration) I began using any and every drug. One day I went into the bathroom to find my stepson hanging there. He had taken his own life.

“This was what really started a cycle of guilt and shame. At this point my life was not broken — it was completely shattered. I had a huge hole of unforgiveness.”

Erika joined Teen Challenge and a year later was able to give this presentation as a clean, sober woman who had found a purpose and peace.

“I have a relationship with my children I never thought I’d have again,” she said. “God has blessed me with this and I’ve been able to work on forgiving myself.”

Diane Pickard had a similar story of success.

“I didn’t see a purpose to life,” she said.

“I was to the point where I was using heroin everyday for three years. I didn’t care that I would lose my children, that my children wouldn’t have a mother. I was at the absolute rock bottom. At Teen Challenge you have a lot of time to think. This made me realize that for lack of a better term, I had become a horrible person. I used to be a good mother, but I no longer was. I used to be a good daughter. I wasn’t hardly a daughter at all anymore.

“Now, I have a wonderful relationship with my children. I have a job. I intern with my pastor at my church. The person that is here today is because of God and the people that cared for me and had faith in me.”

The night’s keynote speaker, Dallas Holm, an eight-time DOVE Award winner, spoke to the crowds about the rising problem of drugs and the benefits of Teen Challenge.

“Teen Challenge isn’t somebody’s ministry — It’s God’s ministry,” he said.

“At one point we advertised that Teen Challenge has a 78-percent heroin addiction cure rate, when the rest of the world was only getting between 2 and 6 percent, six being the high end of any other program. ... There are 1,300 Teen Challenge centers around the world today, from the U.S. to Russia.”

Holm said he thinks he knows what makes the difference.

“Someone of them are the most productive citizens in our communities and once they were just out on the streets, lost as can be, lives devastated,” he said. “Psychologists, psychiatrists, doctors and programs said ‘There’s no hope. I’m sorry, there’s no hope.’ Yes there is. In Christ Jesus there are no hopeless situations. Apart from Christ Jesus there’s no hope — that’s the difference. And that’s all that Teen Challenge is about — hope in Christ.”

“Teen Challenge is an amazing ministry,” Holm added.

A 2011 study revealed a 74-percent reported no drug use in at least the six months after graduation from the program, according to the teenchallengeusa.com website.