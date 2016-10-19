Parks and rec holding annual parade Saturday

Families, pets and children of all ages are welcome to join in the parade, which starts lining up at 10:45 a.m.

Check-in is at 10 a.m. on Main Street, and judging will begin at 10:30 a.m. — taking place in front of Main Street School. The parade steps off at 11 a.m.

No pre-registration is necessary to compete for prizes. Anyone who wishes to enter should check in the day of the event, from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded to those who show up with the best costume for them and their pet. Categories include age group categories for boys and girls. This category is divided by two years and younger, three to five years, six to eight years, eight to 10 years and 11 to 13 years.

The best overall boy and girl with pets will be chosen as 2016 king and queen.

There will also be a prize awarded to the best costumed family at the parade.

Anyone questions can be directed to recreation director Niki Cross at 419-663-6775 ext. 1026, or by e-mailing ncross@norwalkrec.com.