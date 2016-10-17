Memorial Hospital's centennial brings back memories

The building’s current owner, Jeff Colvin, renters and other occupants marked the occasion with cupcakes and a historical open house.

Many people came to view the building, which has undergone many changes over the years. People who were born at the hospital over the years visited, as well as those who had actually worked at the hospital.

It was exactly what he had hoped for, Colvin said. He and his staff were learning new things about the building’s history from those who had experienced it firsthand.

Helen Emerick and former nurse June Welnau were two of many visitors with ties to the hospital.

Even half a century later, the Norwalk Memorial Hospital building still brings back fond memories for Weilnau. She worked there for three years during the 50s, before moving to the new Fisher-Titus Medical Center facility.

“It’s quite different now,” she said.

“It brings back a lot of memories. The whole staff used to go down and sit around a big table in the basement to eat. We were pretty well-acquainted,” she remembered. “It was fun.”

The nurses were jacks-of-all-trade, taking on everything from admitting, discharge duties and billing to planning parties and other events.

Even as a nurse, Weilnau spent some time in the facility as a patient. She had two of her three children born at the hospital.

For many years, it was a common practice to keep beds in the hospital hallways. The rooms were small and many quickly outgrew their original purpose. For example, the original labor room at the Norwalk Memorial Hospital was soon moved to a bigger area.

“We used to have beds in the hallway at Fisher-Titus also. I think ever since they opened, they’ve been under construction.”

The building has a different association for Emerick.

Born in 1936, Emerick was given a few pieces of jewelry following her birth at Norwalk Memorial Hospital. Eighty years later, Emerick returned for the former hospital building’s 100th birthday with a bag full of mementos.

"When I was released here from the hospital, they sent this home with me and this necklace,” she said, showing off a small, blue beaded necklace.

"My maiden name was actually Gibson and they spelled it out ‘Gilson,' so I’m not sure if maybe they ran out of B’s and they put it as near if they could,” Emerick said with a laugh.

She also had a piece of paper found with her baby book. It listed the nurse who took care of her as “Miss Kassidy,” although her name was spelled a few different ways.

“This was just some documentations for records I guess,” she said. The paper is torn in half. "I don’t know why the rest of it isn’t here.”

She also brought her baby book, a photo of her with her parents and a baby announcement that her uncle had sent out.

“Back in those days, you were lucky to have a camera to get a picture,” she said.

The photo is barely the size of a business card, but shows Emerick as an infant held between her parents.