M60 Patton Tank to travel across Ohio

Oct. 14 and 15, A&M will haul the retired tank from the VFW post in Defiance to the OVMP in Clinton, Ohio, where it has found a new home.

The job was unexpected for A&M, but certainly not unwelcome. Since volunteering to take it from a load board, the whole situation has blown up on social media says owner Mark Hinckley, Sr.

“It turned into something pretty big,” he said.

More than 800 motorcyclists, most of them veterans, have volunteered on to escort the tank since this all started. Because the bikers will need to take time to refuel during the trip, A&M decided on the layover in Greenwich. They’ll stay overnight Friday, and welcome the public Saturday morning to see the tank, and to watch or attend the event at 259 US 250 in Greenwich. Coffee and donuts will be served, Hinckley said.

The M60 will end its journey at the OVMP in Clinton. This park is well-known for two things: having the largest freestanding monument in the United States, and operating entirely without government funds.

Ken Noon, representative for the park, said this has been more than a year in the making.

“The VFW in defiance ohio had this M60 patton tank on over 30 acres of land that belonged to the post, and the Patton tank has been sitting there.” He said its last deployment was during the first Gulf War.

When the VFW sold the property the tank was on, they had no space left for it. Because the tank is technically owned by the government, they contacted the OVMP and asked if the park would like to have it. They certainly have the space, and already maintain a 1963 helicopter that flew in Vietnam.

It took nearly a year to finalize all the paperwork.

“Then we needed a transport, because the engine has been removed from it,” Noon said. “The government takes those out. It’s a static display.”

They initially ran into a roadblock when the price to haul the engine, not including the cost for a lifting crane, would have been $20,000.

“(The park) is all privately funded, so we figured it wouldn’t take place,” Noon said. But Hinckley and A&M stepped in and offered to volunteer.

Now, a year later, the tank will finally have a new home.