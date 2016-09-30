Hard work, dedication a tradition for Panera employee

For Mary (Newcomer) Laferty, it’s just in her blood.

“My dad (the late William Newcomer Sr.) taught all of us kids to work hard, and to always try to do a good job,” Mary said. “I think it’s important to do that, and to take care of yourself as much as you can.”

It was a lesson that she took to heart.

That strong family work ethic has led to Mary’s success in a number of positions over the years, including her current post at Panera Bread in Sandusky, where she has worked on a part-time basis since November 2014.

“I’m responsible for the dining room,” she explained. “I bus the tables, check and fill the condiments, keep the coffee and creamers filled, and make sure that the floors are clean.”

Her supervisor, Mary Sindeldecker, added with a laugh, “Mary also gets the mail for us every day when she’s here; when she’s off, the mail just might not come in.”

Mary’s jobs over the years (which have included stints at local restaurants, long-term care facilities and motels) have been initially secured, then supported through staff funded by the Huron County Board of Developmental Disabilities (HCBDD). Regularly-scheduled visits ensure that any issues that might arise are resolved quickly, according to Mike Rey, HCBDD’s community employment job developer.

“Mary is such a great worker,” he said. “When I found that Panera had an opening, I knew she’d be the perfect fit, especially with her prior experience in restaurant settings. I was pretty confident that she’d be happy there.”

And what does Mary have to say about her job?

“I love working at Panera. I get along with my co-workers and managers,” she said, smiling. “Yep, Panera takes good care of me. I could see myself staying there a long time.”