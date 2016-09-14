'He asked if I wanted to come in'

A few women in Ashland, including one former Norwalk teen, described encounters they had with the alleged abductor, Shawn M. Grate, 40.

‘He had asked if I wanted to come in’

A former Norwalk teen who now lives one block from the now infamous Covert Court house where Stanley’s body was found, said she almost ended up in the same house a few days ago when he asked her to come inside.

“I come down here and I do my laundry here at this laundromat (just across the street from the house) a lot,” Bailey Finley, 17 said. “There have been a couple of times where I’ll either be here myself or I’ll be here with my 2-year-old son. There have been a couple times he would help me carry my stuff home and then just the other night, late at night Sunday I had my son with me I was doing laundry and he came over.

“He had asked if I wanted to come in after I told him I was having a little bit of a bad day and I was stressed out and my son was sick that night. I had him (my son) with me and he was just running around,” Finley said. “He asked if I wanted to come into his house and he told me that he lived right here (the house in front of the laundromat where Stanley’s body was discovered). One thing that I was really thought was weird, though, was that people have told me that both of those places were abandoned but he would always come through the side door (of the house) but everything was always so blocked off (in the front of the house).

“Just finding out that the girls were found here dead, before they released the name I kind of figured it was him and I told my mom,” she added, now thankful she had stuck with her gut feeling and declined the invitation to the house.

“We were just sitting there watching the news, waiting for them to release a mug shot and I was right. It was the same guy. If I would have went in there with him, (my son and I) would be dead. My son means a lot to me and if he would have laid his hands on my son it wouldn’t have been good at all.”

Finley said she is thankful she made a wise decision, despite having a bad day.

“I’m just lucky,” she said, beginning to choke up.

“I feel bad for the women that are missing and the bodies that were found and thankful that I’m not one of them. Or he could even have done anything to me when I didn’t have my son.

“It really makes me cry because especially seeing (their families) — it’s just sad,” Finley said.

“They tried and tried and tried and tried searching for (Stanley). They wanted to search these houses and the cops wouldn’t let them. And then now that they found the bodies, when (Stanley’s) family kind of figured (she was in there) and they found out she was actually in there. It’s sad, especially since they wanted to search the place at first and the police wouldn’t let them look.”

Finley said she’d heard rumors of more than a dozen other missing persons from the area.

“It’s pathetic too because he lead the cops to the one he left in Richland County,” she said referring to the unidentified body found outside another abandoned house Tuesday.

“It’s just really freaky. I bet you if there are 17 other girls missing that they’re involved in this case too.

‘That could have been my daughter’

One Ashland mother, Lisa Zehner, 45, said she and her daughter, Brittany Lutz, 20, were approached by Grate when they were sitting on a bench. At the time, the man had seemed friendly enough, asking how the mother and daughter were doing, and then continuing to walk on around the corner of a building they were near.

When Zehner left to run to the bathroom, she said Grate came back and talked with her daughter, asking for her phone number. Zehner, now knowing about the recent case, said she felt that her daughter might have been another target of his and was glad she returned before long.

“I walk past here twice a week to go to the laundromat and to get quarters and I didn’t know about this,” Zehner said. “Oh my God; it’s unbelievable. That could have been my daughter. Had I not come back out, that could have been my daughter because why would he have come around the corner without me being there and gave his phone number to my daughter. You don’t even know my daughter.”

The experience has her shaken up.

“I’m scared now. I’m very scared. Even though he’s locked up. Who’s going to be doing it next?” she said. “These girls did not deserve to get murdered like this. ... I hope he rots in hell.”

’Hey, can we hang out?’

Lutz, who lives about three blocks away from where the women were found, said she remembers the night clearly.

“I didn’t really think (the abductor) was the same guy as Friday night,” she said of when she first started hearing reports of the incident.

“When I saw his picture on Facebook I hurried up and called my mom and was like, ‘That’s the guy that approached me, that’s been captured for the stuff he’s been doing.’ I was like, ‘Mom, that’s the same guy.’ Oh my God, I’m lucky. It was just (last Friday).”

Lutz agreed she thought Grate had been friendly.

“The only thing that made me feel uncomfortable is when he came up to me after my mom went to the bathroom and he came back around the same corner he went to after my mom was still sitting there,” she said.

“He came up to me and he was asking me if I did drugs and this and that and, ‘Hey, can we hang out?’ ‘Can I go buy you a beer?’ And I said, ‘No.’ I thought to myself, ‘I’ve got a 2-year-old to worry about, not some dude that’s randomly coming up to me and being weird.’ So when he gave me his number I saved it but then I deleted it later.

“I was really freaked out after I found out about this bullcrap,” she added. “It’s nothing new around Ashland, and then it happening to me, someone trying to get me to do something like that. I’m just a little freaked out because he could have just as easily snatched me up. But I would have put up a fight about it.”

Lutz said she never would have expected anything like the abduction and murder to happen in her home town.

“No not at all — nothing like this at least,” she said. “Maybe a rape case, that would be about it. ... Now what’s next — our kids? It’s ridiculous.”