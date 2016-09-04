Shoppers 'excited' about city-wide garage sale

More than 80 residents, businesses and organizations will participate in the Maple City-Wide Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and today.

“Some people on State Street are hosting a block party on the fourth,” Norwalk City Councilman Chris Castle said.

“It’s much larger than I expected it would be,” he added about the overall participation.

The Maple City-Wide Garage Sale covers a wide range in Norwalk. Castle said participants are “from way up north on Whittlesey (Avenue) to all the way to Bronson Township.” The coverage area also includes from the National Guard Armory on Ohio 61 to far up East Main Street.

“It’s neat because many streets have multiple sales,” said Castle, who realized that means neighbors were talking to each other about being involved.

There are also local businesses and organizations involved, including Gaymont Nursing Center, the United Fund, Williams Norwalk Tire & Alignment and the Boy Scouts. Printed maps of everyone who is participating are available at Gaymont and Williams.

“It’s really cool to see so many groups and businesses involved in this,” Castle said.

Castle shared how the Maple City-Wide Garage Sale got started. He first received a call from Mona Hauler, who envisioned the event.

“She has been thinking about this for years. I told her I could help put it on,” Castle said.

“Dan Wendt said he would forego the yard sale permit for the weekend of Sept. 3 and 4,” he added, referring to the Norwalk safety-service director.

“There are garage sale permits that are filed at city hall,” Castle explained. “Any other day of the year, you would need a garage sale permit to have a garage sale in the city of Norwalk. It’s to safeguard against people in essence using small businesses without a vendor’s license.”

After checking in with the city, Castle took his talents online.

“I went on Google Maps, so people could register their addresses and items for sale. In the three weeks since, we’ve got over 80 sales signed up,” Castle said.

Then he created the website themaplcity.com. Castle said it will direct users to various events within Norwalk.

“This weekend it will direct users to the Google Maps for the garage sales. Its only use this weekend is to promote the Maple City-Wide Garage Sale,” he said.

Castle was asked what kind of participation he expected at first.

“If we had had two dozen (participants), it would have been a success,” he said.

Castle said the community has been “absolutely supportive” of the event, which he hopes will become an annual activity.

“People who aren’t hosting sales are excited to shop,” he added.