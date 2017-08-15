The time when they take our keys is coming...for everyone

No one looks forward to that day.

It’s almost always the right thing to do. But it is very hard on the person whose keys get taken. Especially if that person is a man.

Traditionally, the taking of the keys means you have pretty much had it. You are no longer independently mobile. You now always have to ask for a ride. You cannot secretly drive through fast food places and buy things that are not on your diet. You can’t run errands, go for a ride or get to your appointments without a driver.

I’m not there yet, thank goodness. But I did think about it a few months ago when I sold my motorcycle. It’s a mini-step toward not driving.

For now, I am just not driving everything.

I’ve had motorcycles much of my life. In fact, I did not own a car until I was 22. I had a motor scooter in high school; a Honda Super 90 my first couple of years in college; a Triumph Daytona 500 for six weeks in 1967 until it was stolen; another Daytona 500 when the insurance money came in; and a Honda 750 when they were introduced in 1970.

After that was a long gap with no bike. In 1999, I bought a Honda Goldwing to recreate a trip I took out west in 1970. And a few years later, I bought an ’89 Goldwing which I owned until May of this year.

That’s when I took some pictures and offered it on Craig’s List. It sold in the first half hour. It took longer to create the ad than it did to sell the bike.

Fortunately, I am not regretting the decision to sell. I made it through 50 years of motorcycle riding with no accidents, and that is its own reward. Lately, I have had other interests and have not done that much riding anyway.

As for the day when I can no longer drive a car — well, you might not be driving then, either. And not necessarily because you — like me — are older than dirt. In fact, on the extreme outside chance that you are a teenager reading this, you almost certainly will not be driving for long.

That’s because the self-driving car is coming.

And soon.

I saw a headline in a recent USA Today that said: “Honda aims for self-driving cars By 2025.”

“The company said its goal is to introduce ‘highly automated’ vehicles by then, featuring the ability to handle nearly all situations on the road without driver intervention.”

Seem impossible? Self-driving cars on the road in just eight years? Get this: According to the article, Honda’s target of 2025 will “potentially put the Japanese automaker several years behind its rivals in the furious race to reshape personal transportation.” Behind!

In other words, we can expect self-driving cars on the road sooner than 2025.

I know, I know. Sounds impossible. Sounds crazy.

But that’s pretty much what every horse owner said in 1900 when the first automobiles hit the road.

And nobody could even conceive of why they would want a computer at home. What would you do with a thing like that? Only scientists and corporations and banks and the like need computers. Why would I want one at home?

And did you ever think you would find your telephone to be absolutely indispensable? That you could actually take it with you? And that you would check it incessantly?

That’s the way it will be with self-driving cars. I have no idea how it will work. But it will eventually reduce the number of cars on the road by more than half. Free up thousands of acres of land in every city that is currently used for parking. And eliminate our dependence on oil producing countries. There will be no more traffic jams. And practically no accidents. Countless time and lives will be saved.

And that is just the tip of the iceberg. The self-driving car will revolutionize the world as radically as did the original automobile itself .

The revolution will start in big cities, but it will get out here faster than any of us can imagine.

In fact, with a little luck, by the time I have to give up my car keys, you will be giving up yours too.

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. He can be reached via e-mail at jimbusek@ hotmail.com.