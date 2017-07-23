Stone quarry operations posed great dangers for workers

On Sept. 24, 1925, just before noon, a channel machine ran off the end of its track in the quarry and upset. The boiler was punctured in the impact, and one of the men working nearby was killed and four others were injured by the explosion of steam.

The fatality was George Ott of Birmingham, who died of burns en route to the Amherst hospital. The other men were Nelson Lawrence and Marion Bates, also of Birmingham, who were critically injured; and Leon Hopkins of Henrietta, along with Clarence Denman of Berlin Heights. The latter two were injured, but not critically. All four of these men recovered eventually.

In case you wonder what a channel machine is, it was used in a quarry to cut the rock. When it went off the tracks, its operator jumped to safety, but the workers on the ground were terribly unlucky. The company launched an investigation of the accident, but I was unable to learn whether any one person was found to be responsible or whether the runaway machine tipped over in a pure accident. I will say in closing that Nelson Lawrence survived this accident only to lose his life in another. He suffered a fractured skull in an auto accident east of Wakeman in 1933 and succumbed to his injuries at Norwalk’s Memorial Hospital.

It was a story with a happier ending for a Clyde man in 1879. His name was A. M. Giles and he originated in Chenango County, New York. His father ensured that A. M. was well educated, ending with a scientific course in England. He held a diploma as a compound and analytical chemist.

A. M. returned to the United States just as the Mexican War broke out. He saw service in Mexico and when the war ended in 1848, he drifted north to California to get rich in the gold fields. He found his chemistry skills useful in assaying gold and other ores, and the year 1872 found him in Virginia City, Nevada, where he inhaled the fumes of quicksilver used in retorting gold. This inhalation caused him to lose his voice completely.

He returned to New York, where treatment restored enough of his voice so that he could say “Hi! Hi!”, but nothing else. In July of 1879, he came to Clyde, Ohio, where he stood on a street corner downtown, selling packages of quartz emery used for sharpening edge tools. He soon heard of a Dr. King in Detroit who could help him. Here’s the treatment he received: a hot air bath for almost two hours which brought on a thorough perspiration. He then stood on a copper plate while electricity was applied to his body via electric sponges connected to a storage battery.

The sponges were passed over his body until the mercury from the quicksilver fumes was expelled from his body, leaving a quicksilver amalgam on the copper plate. He returned to Clyde completely cured, but his changed appearance frightened his children at first since they were so accustomed to his “Hi! Hi!” presentation.

I don’t know where Mr. Giles ended his career, but I’m sure he was eternally grateful to Dr. King in Detroit.

* * *

Henry Timman, an authority on Firelands history, resides in rural Norwalk.