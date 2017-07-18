BUSEK: For sale sign sparks memories of a great neighbor

He died in 2009, but I think of him almost every time I pass 147 Benedict in Norwalk, the first home I ever owned.

Ike and his wife, Lois, lived next door.

I met him when I was moving in, back in 1971. Five minutes after we first shook hands he was helping me unload heavy furniture. He turned out to be a great neighbor.

Of course I knew him long before he knew me. For a few years before and after 1960, George Ira Liedorff was a local disc jockey. His business was called Records by Ike, and it seemed like he was at our school almost every week, spinning records and officiating cake walks.

Little did we know what a big deal he was in Norwalk. The DJ gig must have been just a hobby. Full-time, Ike was a construction supervisor for the phone company, a 14-year Norwalk councilman and 10-year member of the Civil Service Commission. He helped organize the IBEW union local and served as its president.

In 1960, when I was dancing awkwardly around the Wakeman gym to Records by Ike, Ike himself was named Man of The Year in Norwalk.

He was a big deal in the VFW and American Legion, too, earning his way in with World War II service in the South Pacific.

Most people these days get reminded of Ike Liedorff at Lefty Grove games. He coached Little League here for 55 years. In 2006, the Teen League diamond was dedicated as Ike Liedorff Field. And the Lefty Grove sportsmanship award is now called the Ike Liedorff Award.

But, as I said, I get reminded of him when I pass the house he lived in at 145 Benedict.

It’s for sale again. He sold it in 2002, and there have been two owners since.

But I can only relate to the property as being Ike’s.

It’s a modest two story with a nice front porch where Ike and Lois used to sit, back when people sat on front porches. Public records say it was built in 1900. There is a detached one-car garage at the end of the gravel drive. And, there is a cursive capital L on the door.

Ike’s garden was behind the garage. He loved gardening.

And when he saw I liked plants and gardens, too, we had a bond. Lots of my gardening inspiration came from Ike’s little garden behind the garage there at 145 Benedict. I especially envied his tomato plants. He always had perfect ripe tomatoes long before me.

And later, when he began spending most of each winter in Florida, one February he mailed — mailed! — me three huge ripe tomatoes from his garden there.

All that came to mind for me last week when I drove by Ike’s old house and saw the realtor’s sign with a colorful “Reduced” tag at the top. That made me think that somehow the place is not desirable enough to sell without cutting the price. Silly, I know; almost every original asking price is reduced before any property is sold.

Still, I was glad Ike did not have to see that the home where he raised his girls; where he returned after hundreds of Little League games, Boy Scout and Girl Scout meetings, club meetings and city council meetings; the home where he lived and loved and was honored as a citizen of this city; to see that the home which, for many decades, was, to him, the most desirable place on earth now has to be put on sale to get anyone to want to live there.

It left me with a bit of melancholy. But I got over it with my confidence that the wonderful Ike Liedorff is in a new home, undoubtedly resting in peace.

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. He can be reached via e-mail at jimbusek@ hotmail.com.