Yelling out advice to the youth of America

Our last regular June visits there were 35 years ago.

During that passage of time, the tiny T-baller we were there to watch has become a tiny adult, gotten married and given birth to the two little guys that charm us now at the ballpark.

Actually, all the kids on all the teams charm us, especially the T-ball players. They are so cute in their ball caps and team shirts. They seldom hit a ball that makes it past the edge of the infield. Almost all of them have to be reminded repeatedly to run after they dink one off the tee. And, when one of the fielders eventually chases down the ball, it is anyone’s guess where they will throw it. So fun!

It’s a very supportive environment. The coaches — bless their patient hearts — shower the kids with encouragement and positive feedback. And the friends and parents and grandparents on the sidelines cheer everything — hits, outs, collisions, wild throws, crazy swings, whatever.

We do, of course, yell out advice for success. “Choke up!” “Keep your eye on the ball.” “Tag her before she touches home plate.” Like that.

My advice, in my opinion, is quite helpful.

Which is ironic. Because I was a pretty lame baseball player.

1959 was the year Little League baseball came to Wakeman. Until then, we had just been goofing around on vacant lots. And with no one to organize us, we could never get more than three or four kids together in the summer to play.

I am sure we were not as cute in our uniforms as the kids I am now watching at McGuan. But mine was the first sports uniform I ever had. It was sponsored by Gilbert Lime Cartage out of Kipton, made from heavy cotton and was the approximate color of recycled newsprint. But no matador ever dressed with more concern for the finished product than when I donned my blue tube socks, sporty pants and Gilbert Lime Cartage shirt. In fact, the uniform was the highlight of my baseball career.

Along with my first baseman’s glove, that is. It really belonged to my team manager, Mel Bass. He decided I needed a longer glove one practice when a throw from shortstop skimmed the top of my regular glove and caught me square in the nose. (Footnote: it turned out what I really needed was glasses which I got later that summer and have been wearing for the past 58 years.)

Anyhow, that glove was half as long as my arm, but it made me the master of the lucky catch. Suddenly I was handling the hotshot grounders and foul pop-ups that had always gotten past me.

If only I’d have had such a miracle tool for batting. At bat, I swung at everything while bailing out of the batter’s box. I did this because I was afraid of getting hit. That’s because early in the season Denny Haught — a lanky, Latin-looking 12-year-old with a mustache and imported to the league from Kipton — was pitching for the Green Sox and hit me with a fastball in the ribs. My desire to never allow that to happen again made me a timid, terrible hitter.

And, like so many things, the passage of years has made me see clearly all the things I should have done in my youth. Like choke up on the bat. Keep my eye on the ball. Don’t bail out. Things like that.

The good news is that I learned all those things before it was too late.

And now I get to yell them out to the youth of America twice a week at McGuan Park.

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. He can be reached via e-mail at jimbusek@ hotmail.com.