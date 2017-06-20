Preparations gearing up for big race

I figured out later it was Brian. The Gockstetters are Western Reserve High School graduates and both are state troopers.

Like a good drag racer sitting at the the starting line — with a Mountain Dew in his hand — Brian is ready to put the petal to the metal.

Brian, like a lot of other people in this town, is gearing up for this weekend.

The NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series powers back to one of the preeminent facilities in the country for the 11th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park.

Action starts Thursday and runs through Sunday with the championship races.

It is the 12th of 24 events as the 2017 season hits the halfway point and also finishes off a grueling stretch of four consecutive race weekends. The fan-friendly event comes at an important time with the Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship approaching, as teams in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle will battle for victories and crucial world championship points in hopes of building momentum for the second half of the season.

Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Jason Line (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were last year’s winners of the event that will be televised on FOX Sports 1, including final eliminations coverage starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Thousands of people will travel to Norwalk for this weekend’s event and that is where the Ohio State Highway Patrol comes into the picture. Gockstetter and many of his co-workers will be out there all weekend directing traffic, getting the fans in and out as quickly and safely as possible.

Brian Gockstetter explained to me the troopers have to take vacation time from the patrol and are hired by the track for the weekend.

There are many local people like Gockstetter who will make money this weekend, from ticket sellers to the guys who cook the french fries and scoop the ice cream to the guys who will clean up when it is all over.

There is a group from Trinity Christian Academy that serves as ushers throughout the summer to raise money for its school. The Lions work all year selling beer to raise money for its different projects.

While I was in Circle K (I am the Polar Pop king), I talked to the people there and I know they are gearing up for the weekend. The beer, chips, ice and gas will be at a premium this weekend. The hotel rooms are booked and I know all of my friends at Casa Fiesta and all of the area restaurants are expecting big crowds.

I learned long ago from a farmer buddy of mine who told me you have to make hay when the sun is shining.

Let the sun shine.

Joe Centers is Reflector managing editor. He can be reached at jcenters@norwalkreflector.com.