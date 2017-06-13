Big month of activities in Norwalk

I started thinking about it when saw the photo on page A-8 in Monday’s Norwalk Reflector.

It was an impressive photo — a full page shot of Summit Motorsports Park.

The local drag strip will put Norwalk in the national limelight June 22 to 25 with the 11th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park.

Mello Yello Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. Friday, June 23 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 24, at 12:45 and 3:15 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, June 25.

To purchase general-admission or reserved seats, call Summit at 419-668-5555. Tickets also are available online at www.summitmotorsportspark.com. Children 12 and younger are free in general admission areas with a paid adult. For more information about the NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

This event brings in thousands of people into the area and a lot of money for stores, gas stations, restaurants and hotels.

It’s the one time of the year when people everywhere will talk about buying a pound of ice cream for a buck.

The focus then shifts to the city of Norwalk as it celebrates its 200th anniversary on the July 4 weekend, highlighted by the Norwalk Lions Club parade and the Budweiser Clydesdales.

The Reflector is running a commemorative issue celebrating the bicentennial on June 30. If you are interested in being part of the issue, call the Reflector at 419-668-3771.

The countdown also is on to the big Ron Hackenberger Collection Auction on July 14, 15 and 16 in Norwalk. The auction will feature 700-plus cars, trucks, tractors, buggies and more.

Here is the entire schedule:

• Preview Day — Thursday, July 13; Noon to 5 p.m. — at Wolohan’s Lumber Yard, U.S. 250 at Ohio Turnpike exit.

• Preview Day — Friday, July 14; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Summit Motorsports Park and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wolohan’s Lumber Yard.

• Auction Day 1 — Saturday, July 15; Summit Motorsports Park. Gates open at 7 a.m., auction begins at 9 a.m.

• Auction Day 2 — Sunday, July 16; Wolohan’s Lumber Yard. Gates open at 7 a.m., auction begins at 9 a.m.

Day 1 will be held in conjunction with the 16th annual Blue Suede Cruise in at Summit Motorsports Park.

For more information log onto www.ronhackenberger.com or www.vanderbrinkauctions.com.

Joe Centers is managing editor of the Norwalk Reflector. He can be reached at jcenters@norwalkreflector.com.