Perhaps the two best months of the year

Or wasn’t that you complaining last month.

I know, I know. It was the coldest May in the last 20 years.

Then we had those couple of days near 90.

And then it rained and rained.

And there was that frost in the middle of the month.

And then a couple inches of rain the final Sunday.

You know what we call a month like that? May in Norwalk.

Oh it might not have been as perfect as most years. But I didn’t complain. May is probably my favorite month. And none of those weather aberrations did anything to spoil it for me.

After all, I still got to plant my flowers and tomatoes before Memorial Day.

And I am sure it won’t snow again for at least six months.

And was it just me or were the trees even prettier than usual as they progressed from buds to leaves? Somehow the first yellow-green leaves really got to me this year.

The flowering trees were even better, dogwoods and redbuds showing off all over town.

I’ve been cooking on the grill regularly for weeks already.

And I love the surprise I get when I finish some after-dinner garden task and notice it is still light at nine o’clock.

Yes, many of those May nights were chilly. But we still had the windows open for lots of them. Very nice for sleeping.

And May is the best month for waking to the sounds of birds singing. They were certainly in full voice this year, especially the cardinals who live right outside our bedroom window.

We dried laundry on the line, moved our houseplants to the porch, spread Preen, re-hung our flower baskets and rode bikes with the little guys.

Who could complain about a month where you live like that, especially when the one that follows is June!

Ah, June — a month that might even be the equal of May.

Fireflies.

The longest days of the year.

Local strawberries.

First-cutting hay, ripening wheat and perfect fields of corn and soy beans.

Lefty Grove. Vargo’s. The Starview.

And then there’s Veterans Memorial Lake Park, the reservoir, where, in June the Canada Geese chicks have lost their gray down and are starting to look like adults; where the pine trees cast long reflections upon the still water; where wild raspberries grow in the hedgerows and mulberries stain the driveway.

Those hanging flower baskets must now be watered every day without fail.

It will finally be hot enough to turn on our home air conditioners. But it always seems such a shame to close the doors and windows on something so ephemerally wonderful: June in Norwalk.

Two great months in a row. Who could ask for more?

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. He can be reached via e-mail at jimbusek@ hotmail.com.