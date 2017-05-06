Catfish concoctions

Channel cats can be caught during the day and often are, but it’s at night that they come out of their deep water day time loafing spots and spread out in shallower water in lakes and rivers, foraging for tasty morsels of food. If there’s a question for anglers seeking a stringer full of fine eating, it’s “What shall I use to catch them with?”

And for many, that’s a simple answer – just stop at the nearest bait shop or scout backyards with a flashlight and get a few dozen nightcrawlers. Nothing wrong with that. Untold numbers of fine cats have been taken on these juicy worms, and this spring, summer and fall that tally will increase. But are there better baits? Maybe so. Keep in mind that night foraging fish are hunting food mostly by scent, and cats are superb at finding supper by odor.

Not only are their whiskers (barbells) loaded with special cells that pick up odor, but their whole bodies are equally studded with scent cells. You might say they’re swimming noses, and those noses are good enough that I once caught a fat and healthy three pound channel cat that was completely blind, its eyes milky and nearly covered with a thick membrane.

So, once again worms are fine, but it’s vital that you change baits every half hour or so because the odor washes off quickly, and soon fish won’t find your crawlers unless they literally “trip” over them. What about minnows, especially slightly crushed under foot to release belly juices? Better. Crayfish are a fine offering and much sought by foraging cats, but again they’ll be better if the pincers are removed and the body slightly crushed before hooking.

Shrimp are a fine bait for cats, and I mean fresh and raw, rather than cooked. The pungent crustaceans hold their scent for a goodly time, and needn’t be changed more often than every hour or two. I read an article recently about a professional catfish guide who uses strictly shrimp threaded on a hook, then a live leech added.

“The shrimp provides a good smell,” the guide said, “and the leech adds eye appeal with its rapid wriggling.” He uses the combination in deep holes during the daylight hours.

Some fishermen love to do their night fishing with fresh chicken livers. One man fished multiple times using various baits and keeping notes. The chicken livers won hands down. Is there an ultimate bait for cats? Maybe so. A friend of mine does his fishing with a “sandwich”, rather than a single bait. He purchases frozen black mussels from supermarket seafood sections, puts a piece on each hook, then adds fresh shrimp and chicken liver. “No matter what a catfish is looking for” he said, “there’s something on that hook he’ll like.” On one night of fishing with two friends, he caught six fine cats while his partners took only two each, and that scenario has happened multiple times.

It’s worth pointing out that there are lots of concoctions used for channel cats, too. They range from such commercial products as Berkley Strike and Power Baits to Uncle Josh’s cheese and blood baits. You’ll find in sporting goods stores types made from sponge with a hook inset, and others that are hollow and can be injected with an appropriate mix, and more that are fairly firm and can be formed into a bait that will stay on the hook.

You’ll need an understanding wife for many of these, because the stuff gets on your hands and clothes, and you’ll come home smelling far worse than old tennis shoes. Do they work? Sure, though some better than others. Try a few on your next trip if you can’t find something better. So long as they smell good, cats will probably try them.

HOOKS & BULLETS

• Huron County and thereabouts readers looking for really good fishing spots will find them in the Division of Wildlife's recent reports. In northwest Ohio, Clearfork Reservoir is the top choice for largemouth bass, in the top 10 statewide for size and numbers. For crappie, try Pleasant Hill Lake, for sunfish Lake La Su An near the western border which is open in early May on Monday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There are BIG bluegills here. For channel cats, fish Beaver Creek Reservoir, for saugeye, Pleasant Hill again and for yellow perch try Findlay Reservoir No. 2.

• Residents within reasonable driving distance of the Gorman Nature Center in Mansfield are invited to a free coyote informational seminar there with topics to be covered by Division of Wildlife officials including coyote biology, ecology, population trends, and current status, and what to do if you encounter one of the animals. The Seminar will be held on Monday, May 8, on 2295 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, OH 44907, and will run from 7 to 8:30. Registration is required, so call 419-424-5000 to register.

• An e-mail from a reader recently asked what he could do about a 30 inch garter snake in his yard that was driving his wife crazy.

"I don't want to hurt it" he said, "but how can I chase the snake from my property?"

My reply?

"Garter snakes are a harmless and useful reptile that's growing scarce in many places, because too many people kill them on sight. Instead, put on gloves and gently pin its head with an implement. Pick it up and place in a container, then take it out in the country and turn it loose. I've been bitten over a dozen times by garter snakes, and they produce little more than skin scratches."

Dick Martin is a free-lance writer from Shelby. Reach him at richmart@neo.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at outdoors withmartin.com.