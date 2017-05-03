'It's about what our children have done for us'

That was then. This is now.

Fast-forward to today when a victory for Schnee isn’t legging out a single, but watching his son just catch a ball.

Tim Schnee, 19, is a junior at Norwalk High School. He has special needs and his dad will never see him hit a home run or make a diving catch. But that doesn’t mean he can’t be a winner.

Thanks to the new Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center, Tim Schnee can get the chance to feel what it is like to be a star.

The new sports facility has been open for about a month, but it held its official opening Thursday. There are 10 synthetic turf-playing fields — one feature soccer/lacrosse field, one feature baseball/softball field, four full-size baseball multi-use fields, three youth baseball multi-use fields and one ADA-accessible adaptive use field.

That ADA-accessible field is open Monday and Wednesday evenings for pick-up games. Tim plays on Mondays.

“It’s priceless,” Ron said. “One thing you don’t hear anybody complain about in that hour. ... What call was made? Was it fair or foul? Was anybody playing dirty?

“I was on the other side being so competitive ... I know now how meaningless it was.”

Brian Storm, president and CEO of Sports Fields Inc., talked about the opening and, specifically, the ADA-accessible field.

“It’s a fantastic day,” he said. “The park is three years in the making. It’s fabulous.”

And the ADA field?

“We’re called our Force All-Stars,” Storm said.

“Families can come out with kids who are physically and mentally challenged. ... We are very proud of it. They were hooting and hollering (on a recent Monday night) and having a great time. A great reward to see those kids get the chance to participate and equally more important, their families get a chance to talk about their kid play baseball.

“I am fortunate to have a special needs child. You go to some event and hear about what everybody else’s child is doing. You think about and think ‘if only my child could participate.’”

Now they can.

“I met Brian Storm when we went over to sign up,” Ron Schnee said. “I didn’t even know it was him until he told me who he was. I told him I couldn’t thank him enough.

He said ‘Ron, it’s not anything about what we have done for anyone. ... It’s about what our children have done for us. Now the special needs families have something cool to talk about. His vision is something special.

The field is open to anybody with special need from 6 to 7 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday.

“What really is important, my wife (Vicky) and I and (daughter) Elizabeth needed Tim more than he needed us.

“I think there is more stess with a typical kid than a kid like Tim. Some of the stuff we go through we don’t have to worry about.

He was given to us for a reason and 19 years later

“He’s what we wanted. ... He’s not what we expected. This is a great thing and I am so humbed to be his dad and Vicky as his mom.”

Tim is the glue that keeps us all grounded.

Did he ever want to give Tim back?

“Nope, wouldn’t change a thing,” he said.

Joe Centers is Reflector managing editor. He can be reached at jcenters@norwalkreflector.com.