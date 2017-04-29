Foreign persons must report U.S. ag. land holdings

Any foreign person who acquires, transfers or holds any interest, other than a security interest, including leaseholds of 10 years or more, in agricultural land in the United States is required by law to report the transaction no later than 90 days after the date of the transaction.

Foreign investors must file Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act (AFIDA) reports with the FSA county office that maintains reports for the county where the land is located. Failure to file a report, filing a late report or filing an inaccurate report can result in a penalty with fines up to 25 percent of the fair market value of the agricultural land.

For AFIDA purposes, agricultural land is defined as any land used for farming, ranching or timber production, if the tracts total 10 acres or more. Disclosure reports are also required when there are changes in land use. For example, reports are required when land use changes from nonagricultural to agricultural or from agricultural to nonagricultural. Foreign investors must also file a report when there is a change in the status of ownership such as the owner changes from foreign to non-foreign, from non-foreign to foreign or from foreign to foreign.

Data gained from these disclosures is used to prepare an annual report to the President and Congress concerning the effect of such holdings upon family farms and rural communities in the United States. For more information regarding AFIDA and FSA programs, contact your local FSA office.

Update your records: If you have any unreported changes of address or zip code or an incorrect name or business name on file they need to be reported to our office. If you have changed banks or your bank has merged or changed names, you are responsible to notify us of the change. Keep in mind, no one else will tell of such changes. Without current information your benefit check will be detained. Signing into our programs is a very easy and quick process, IF you have all of your records up to date. We need to know if you have any new owners on your farms. If you do you will need a lease or cash rent statement from them to sign into ARC/PLC.

If an owner on a CRP contract passes away, it is the responsibility of the heirs and the operator of the farm to notify our office so that contract and farm can be updated and paid properly. Changes in your farm operation, like the addition of a farm by lease or purchase, need to be reported to our office as well. Producers participating in FSA and NRCS programs are required to timely report changes in their farming operation to the County Committee in writing and update their CCC-902 Farm Operating Plan. Failure to keep your housekeeping up to date can cause delays in receiving your benefits.

If you have any updates or corrections, please call your local FSA office to update your records.

Same owner/operator: FSA regulations require that any farms that are separate farms, but have the same owner and the same operator must be combined into a single farm. A recent report showed that many farms that need to be combined using recon provisions. If you are on that list you will be notified of the required recon as soon as we possibly can.

ARC/PLC 2017: Now is the time! We have contracts run and ready for all of you, and at the moment, lots of appointments whenever you need them. Give us a call to schedule your appointment to avoid getting pesky phone calls from our office. Sign up takes just a few minutes and you will be ready for your check. We look forward to seeing you soon.

