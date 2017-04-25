Here's the column that started the 50 adventures

OK. After a month of working on it, I finally have my new year’s resolution.

Yes, I know one month of the year has already passed. But I still have 38 months to make good on this pledge.

That's because it is actually a three-year resolution, lasting until April 2017.

Before I tell you what it is, let me share my reasoning.

For starters, I figure I have about 25 good years left. And I want to make the most of them.

Of course, for all I know, when my dad was my age he might have felt the same way. As it turned out, he only had eight more years to go. And the last few weren’t exactly what you would call good.

So I have decided to compress the action a bit with an ambitious three year resolution.

I took a month to think about it because I do not want to resolve to do something unless I can really commit to it. And I think I can.

Of course, telling all of you about it will help keep me on track.

So, here we go: I hereby resolve to have an adventure in each of the 50 united states before my 70th birthday in April, 2017.

That’s right, I plan to visit each state at least once during the coming three years. I will start with the contiguous 48 states and, if everything is on schedule, finish with Alaska and Hawaii.

But I don’t want to just drive through. Or change planes at an airport and say I was in a particular state. Or do a push-up at the Four Corners and say I did something in Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah all at once.

No, I want to do something intense and memorable in every single state.

I remember reading a magazine article in which two people were hiking and while on a break they noticed some beautiful wildflowers. The author’s friend encouraged her to sketch one of the flowers. She demurred, saying that she was not an artist, but the friend insisted. It took the author more than an hour to get a passable drawing but she now says it is one of the best things she ever did: focusing her energy on a single special aspect of a unique day.

That’s what I have in mind. I know I cannot capture the essence of any state in a day or even a week. But I am pretty sure I can do one thing in each state that will stay with me always.

I am almost certain I will not be sketching flowers (I have an artist in the family who will probably be along on pretty-flower-hike days). But there are a number of things I like to do which should give me similar focus as that described in the magazine article.

For instance, there are great places to hike in lots of states. A few years ago I did the Green Lakes Trail near Mt. Bachelor in Oregon: 9.5 miles roundtrip; half a dozen waterfalls along the way; nothing but mountains and solitude and beauty for half a day. I will look for something like that when I get to Oregon again. And probably Utah, Montana, Vermont and many other states, as well. I can’t wait.

But I will take my bike with me for lots of these adventures, too. Seeing any place by bicycle always intensifies the experience.

Of course, I have been having some good motorcycle adventures the past few years, and I have ideas for several more before April 2017.

I like fitness challenges, too. I’ve been doing our Maple City Triathlon since 2009. And now and then I do a local 5K footrace. But I think it would be a real adventure to do something like the Bay-to-Breakers race in San Francisco or the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on July 4.

Got the idea? I am going to try to find a race to run, a trail to hike, a lake to kayak, a mountain to ski, an island to bike, a park to jog or a curvy highway to motorcycle in each state during the coming three years.

Obviously, I might sometimes do three or four states with three or four adventures in a single week. I will work out the details as the trips reveal themselves. You’ll hear about it afterwards.

How’s that for a juicy new year’s resolution?

I will decide what to resolve for my presumed remaining 22 years after I complete this one.

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. He can be reached via e-mail at jimbusek@ hotmail.com.