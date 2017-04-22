No regards early on for the environment

...And in other eras, too, for that matter. People thought nothing of throwing offal and other waste into a creek or river to be washed downstream, not considering that someone several miles down might be taking water from that stream for household use. Likewise, tanneries would discharge their used wastewater into the nearest stream, turning the water a very different color.

Most households depended on a well or rain barrel for a water supply. The wells were shallow and often were not closed up to exclude ground water. Therefore, waste from the barnyard could pollute the water and cause typhoid fever. The water in the rain barrel also could become brackish if it sat for a long time in the barrel.

I could go on and on with examples, but will not. I will say that our ancestors began to wise up after the true pioneer times had passed and began to connect poor sanitation with certain illnesses and epidemics. An 1846 Common Pleas Court case in Huron County shows this change in thinking.

A man named Elon Phay lived on a farm at Hunt’s Corners in Lyme Township where Ohio 547 intersects Sand Hill Road. He was an early settler there and in addition to farming, he invested in some land southwest of Hunt’s Corners in the north part of Sherman Township along Dogtown Road. The stream known as Frink’s Run flows through this land and made it more valuable as the flow was sufficient to power a sawmill or gristmill.

The Common Pleas Court case tells us that early in the year 1845, Phay built a dam on Frink’s Run in Sherman Township and thus created a mill pond. However, he neglected to let the water down in the summer so that it didn’t become stagnant and brackish. Instead, the neighbors alleged that Phay’s “stagnant waters” created “noisome, offensive and unwholesome smells and stenches,” and further alleged that the air in the vicinity was corrupted and offensive.

At his first appearance Elon was released on bond, but that was forfeited when he didn’t show for the next hearing. Eventually he did appear to plead not guilty, but was found guilty. He then asked that the verdict be set aside. For reasons not stated, the entire case then was dismissed.

Elon appears to have had a history of court appearances. He was sued in a Justice of the Peace Court by Norwalk attorney Noah Newton, Jr., for fees accrued and not paid in the years 1842-1844. The justice found for Newton, and Elon appealed, but didn’t show for the second trial. Newton had sued for $100; the court awarded him $55, but indications in the record are that Elon didn’t pay him.

Soon after the pollution case was settled, Elon began selling off his land and moved away, with the last being sold in 1852. It is possible that Phay was able to talk people into and out of situations, as illustrated by a story from 1823. A debating school or “lyceum” was organized for young men at Hunt’s Corners. Elon was foremost in its activities and was described as “...rough and awkward, but not a very tiresome speaker.”

