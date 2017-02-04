W. Seminary St. once the site of major traffic hazard in Norwalk

Many locals may not even realize that West Seminary extends a short block west of Church Street and dead ends at the Norwalk Creek valley. For reasons unknown to me in 2017, city officials had never put up caution signs or some sort of barricade to prevent someone from driving off what then was (and may still be) a 40-foot drop to the valley floor. At least, a newspaper reporter said it was 40 feet.

In the summer of 1908, a runaway team of horses pulling a wagon ran down West Seminary and stopped themselves literally in the nick of time. The hooves of one of the team were within a foot of the edge.

A few weeks later on a Saturday evening, a chauffeur-driven auto with four passengers entered Norwalk en route to Chicago, Illinois. The chauffeur believed he was on West Main but instead was on West Seminary and headed toward the infamous drop-off. As the auto passed Church Street, a local resident saw them and shouted and waved his arms. The driver was able to stop about 30 feet from the end of the street, and it was reported that the faces of the auto’s occupants appeared very pale after returning to Church Street. It also was noted that the auto was moving at at least 35 miles per hour, far in excess of the city speed limit.

The worst tragedy at this location took place on June 26, 1916, and resulted in Norwalk’s only death of a policeman in the line of duty. Officer Augustine J. Arnold (known town-wide as “Gus” Arnold) was on duty when a report came that a man was driving on Seminary Street and was racing the engine of his auto a good deal.

Gus apprehended Thomas Conners, who was intoxicated, on West Seminary and needed to take him to the police station....but didn’t know how to drive the auto. A bystander, Oliver Sherman (called Curly by his friends), offered to drive. With the prisoner in the front seat and Officer Arnold in the back, Sherman started the car and put it in gear. Because the engine was racing, the car shot forward and over the end of West Seminary.

Sherman jumped, Conners was still seated in the front, but Gus Arnold was crushed under the wreckage. Among his injuries was a fractured skull, and even though a physician was called from Cleveland, Officer Arnold died the next day at his home, 103 North Hester. At that time there was no hospital in Norwalk.

Gus was a member of the Eagles Lodge, and his fellow lodge men helped care for him during the night. He had been on the force since 1901. His funeral was held from St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and his grave can be seen in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

What happened to Thomas Conners? He was fined $100 and costs by Mayor Edgar Martin and sent to jail for six months. The owner of the auto, one Jesse Bath of Castalia, came to Norwalk to claim it and made threats to sue due to the damage incurred, but I believe he later thought better of it.

I first wrote the story of Officer Arnold on January 13, 1984, but some of you might have missed that issue of the Reflector.

Local historian Henry Timman writes a weekly column for the Norwalk Reflector.