Local constable praised for solving crime, being diligent

In 1887, the village of Wakeman’s constable and night watchman was D.B. Dill.

Constable Dill noticed that a night light usually left on in the store of Milo Davis was turned down very low, which was unusual. At the same time, he noticed a man at the town pump, obtaining a pail of water.

The man refused to stop, and walked swiftly up Cooper Street. The constable followed and awoke Mr. Davis as he passed his house. The person of interest escaped, but the next day Constable Dill went out and walked some of the farm woodlots close to town, and soon found the person he sought about two miles southwest of the village.

At the moment, the criminal was frying some of the eggs he had stolen. Also close by was tobacco, some cutlery and other items from the store. The man gave his name as Charles Spies. He was given a good meal at Dill’s home and then taken to the Courtroom of Justice of the Peace Mr. Bacon. He pled guilty and was taken to Norwalk for Grand Jury consideration.

In Common Pleas Court he again pled guilty and was given one year at hard labor in the Ohio Penitentiary. The village gave great praise to Constable Dill, not only for solving the break-in, but for his diligence in general in watching the village at night.

Monroeville solved a crime wave in an unusual way in the 1870s. The village had become the hangout of a number of gamblers, burglars and other law breakers. One night there was a school entertainment and at the close of the program, the school superintendent, one Mr. Smith, asked that all the men present remain to discuss organizing a vigilante committee to clean up the town.

A committee was formed, but the next day all of the criminals left town and left the committee with nothing to do! Both Monroeville and Wakeman were railroad towns at the time of these incidents, and the railroads brought all kinds of drifters into the community.

One incident which might have taken place in Monroeville at the time is this story from 1872. An itinerant man decided to spend the night in the board of Orrin W. Head, the owner of the bank in Monroeville. Toward morning he was awakened by noise from another part of the barn. Investigating, he found two or three men making preparations to relieve Mr. Head of some wool he had stored in the barn. The itinerant alerted the neighbors, who found the would-be thieves had fled without taking a large amount of the wool which they had tied up in bundles to carry off.

* * *

Henry Timman, an authority on Firelands history, resides in rural Norwalk.