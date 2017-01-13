Huron County sheriff was a Civil War veteran

For a short time he held the brevet rank of full colonel.

The 25th served at Gettysburg, where Col. Culp was wounded in the arm. A year earlier he had been captured in Virginia and held prisoner for three months. These stories and many others were preserved in Culp’s 1885 publication Raising the Banner of Freedom. It is a fine book and a rare one. In 2003, it was reprinted with much good commentary by Tom J. Edwards, and I would suppose that a copy can still be purchased.

A “lowlight” of Sheriff Culp’s tenure was his having to execute a man convicted of murder.

At that time, legal executions were a duty of the sheriff of the county of jurisdiction. The condemned man, Bennett Scop, was in jail for 296 days before being hanged, and the Culps had developed a friendship with him. Besides, Culp didn’t believe he was guilty, and refused to carry out the hanging unless the judge and jury came in and witnessed it. Accordingly, a gallows was built in an upstairs room of the jail then in use (not the old building now behind the courthouse), the hanging took place, and Sheriff Culp threw himself on a nearby cot and wept at having had to do what he had to do.

Near the end of his second term, in February 1872, charges of defalcation were made against Sheriff Culp; that his office had more liabilities than assets. A local committee examined his records and found that he was liable for $539 as fees owed to persons out of state, and that his asset accounts contained more than enough to cover payment of these costs.

The defalcation rumors came about because it was revealed that Sheriff Culp was gambling and “borrowing” county funds to cover his losses. Late in February of 1872, the Grand Jury returned 26 bills of indictment, 24 of which dealt with gambling. Sheriff Culp was one of the 24; almost all of the others were well-known county residents, too. They had been playing Draw Poker for money. Most of the men had two charges against them and pled guilty to one and not guilty to the other. The fine for each guilty plea was $50 and costs.

I’ve always understood that the only person who can arrest the sheriff is the coroner, but the Common Pleas Court records are silent as to how Culp’s case was handled, except that he appeared in court the same day that the indictment was handed down, did his pleading and paid his fine. No doubt there was some prior arrangement.

One of the other defendants was William S. Wickham who contested his indictment, and it was thrown out. William’s father, Frederick Wickham, then operated the Norwalk Reflector, which remained silent on the whole matter. HIs brother, Charles Wickham, was an attorney and may have helped save him from paying the fine.

After leaving the office of sheriff, Edward Culp moved his family to Salina, Kan. He died in 1904 at the home of his brother in Kansas City, Mo. The Culps had last visited in Norwalk in 1903. Mrs. Culp (nee Lucy Preston) was a niece and namesake of Mrs. Frederick Wickham, who also was born Lucy Preston. Lucy Culp’s father was Charles Preston, who was a part owner of the Reflector for several years, it having been founded a generation earlier, in 1830, by grandsire Samuel Preston. The paper will soon mark its 187th birthday.

